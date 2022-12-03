Metro Roundup: Metro athletes compete in basketball, bowling and wrestling

The Columbus Catholic girls' basketball team took a lead in the first quarter and never gave it back in a 53-37 win over South Hardin Friday.

Holding a 24-17 lead at halftime, the Sailors outscored the Tigers 29-20 in the second half to nab the 16-point win.

Natalie Steele showed out with a 15-point, 16-rebound double-double. The junior corralled nine offensive rebounds while shooting an efficient 7-of-13 from the field. She also added five steals.

Freshman Sophia Keys led Columbus in the scoring column with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Senior Emma Reiter put up 11 points and dished out seven assists.

Junior Morgan Bradley crashed the boards as well with 13 rebounds to go along with eight points including a pair of three-pointers.

West handles Rams despite second half surge: The Waterloo West Wahawks improved to 2-0 on the season with a 60-47 win over Dubuque Senior.

West held the Rams to just 14 points in the first half to take a 37-14 lead into the break.

Despite a only scoring five points in the third quarter, the Wahawks righted the ship and outscored Senior 18-17 in the final quarter to earn the 13-point win.

Seniors got it done for the Wahawks as Halli Poock led West in scoring with 28 points. Sahara Williams added 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Niya McGee scored 13 points and Sierra Moore snagged eight rebounds and three steals.

Mustangs no match for Cedar Falls: Cedar Falls dominated from tip to finish in a 71-30 win over Dubuque Hempstead, Friday.

The Tigers allowed just 10 points in the first half while building a 49-10 advantage. Cedar Falls cruised to a win in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 22-20 and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Junior guard Grace Knutson led the way with 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from the perimeter, in only 14 minutes of action.

Freshman guard Karis Finley added 19 points on 8-of-11 from the field.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Columbus stumbles against South Hardin: The Columbus Catholic Sailors fell to 0-2 on the season with an 89-49 loss to the South Hardin Tigers, Friday.

Leo Christensen shot an efficient 7-of-16 from the field to lead the Sailors in scoring with 16 points.

Nick Merrifield added 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

BOWLING

Columbus hosts boys, girls triangular: The Columbus Catholic boys bowling team rolled its way to a first place finish while the girls came in second at a triangular, Friday.

Sophomore Juan Park led the Sailors with 358 total pins and a high game of 201. Junior Charley Oldenburger and senior Peter Minard also managed to eclipse 300 total pins with 347 and 318, respectively.

Austin Knutson and Aiden Nibbelink rounded out the Sailors top five with rounds of 298 and 293.

As a team the Sailors finished first with a score of 2,421. Forest City finished second with 2,255 and Isaac Newton Christian Academy finished third with 1,755.

In the girls' competition, Forest City edged out Columbus 2,093-1,732 for first place with Isaac Newton Christian Academy taking third at 1,700.

Sophomore Alexa Vera led the Sailors with 255 total pins and a high game of 144.

Spread between the second and fifth place finishers for Columbus was only eight as Olivia Thompson scored 242, Maria Skubal scored 239, Karlie Morgan rolled a 239 and Gina Pranger recorded 234 total pins.

Cedar Falls sweeps CR-Washington in boys', girls' doubleheader: The Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors could not hang with Cedar Falls as the Tigers emerged with a pair of wins, Friday.

The Tigers dominated 3,187-2,549 in the boys competition to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Jacob Nickey led the Tigers with 469 total pins and a high game of 259.

Owen Brinker rolled a 451, Matthew Edler scored 440, Nate Venem recorded a 421 and Jackson Satterlee scored 400 to round out the Tigers top five.

In the girls' competition, the Tigers won 2,370-2,202. No stats were provided.

West tops City West in boys and girls action: The Waterloo West bowling teams both picked up home wins against Iowa City West, Friday.

The boys beat the Trojans, 2,991-2,348, while the girls got the win, 2,684-2,036.

Tayvon Homolar led the Wahawks with 436 total pins and Brady Steere clocked the high game with a 236 for West.

Jake Melcher clocked 388 total pins, Steere rolled 377, Brady Risetter recorded a score of 352 and Dakotah Reiss scored a 314.

In the girls' dual, Ainslee McConaughy led the Wahawks with 427 total pins and a high game of 214. Lydia Orr rolled a 388 and a high game of 213.

Samantha Camilo scored 364, Lilly Hackbarth recorded a 340 and Sydney Wilson knocked 319 pins to round out West's top five.

East splits meets with Ottumwa, Roosevelt: The Waterloo East Trojans got wins against Ottumwa and Des Moines Roosevelt, this week, while the girls' team fell to both the Bulldogs and Roughriders.

On Tuesday, the boys beat Ottumwa 2,750-2,652. Tanner Werkmeister led the Trojans with a 433 series and a high game of 236.

The girls' fell to Ottumwa 2,701-1,730. Despite the loss, Kadence Hyde showed out with a 397 series and a high game of 222.

On Thursday, the Trojans topped Roosevelt, 2,875-2,553, in the boys' competition while the girls' lost, 1,754-1,695.

Tyler Peterson led the Trojans with a series score of 514 and a high game of 258. Alex Huntley posted a 445 series with a high game of 242.

Hyde again put together a strong performance for the girls team with a 449 series and a high game of 235.

WRESTLING

East sees mixed results in Cliff Keen Invitational: The Waterloo East wrestling team finished the first day of the Cliff Keen Invitational in 27th place with a team score of 56.0.

William Clark (152) scored 10 points for the Trojans with a 5-2 record. Clark won by fall over Ryan Willenberg of Christian Brothers College in the first round and Christopher Meyer of Indee in the second round. Clark also beat Jackson Turner in the first consolation round by fall.

Brayden Peters (182) scored eight points for the Trojans, beating Tytan Griffith and Ian Tripp.

Devin Ayala added 4.0 points with a 5-3 record at 106. Ricardo Rios added 8.0 points with a 5-4 showing at 126. In 132, Isaac Lomas scored 8.0 points with a 6-2 record. Georvon Tyler (138) and Ryan Strong (145) added 4.0 points with records of 5-4 and 5-3, respectively.

At 160, Gianni Speller added 6.0 points with a 2-4 record and Demaris Henderson notched 5.0 points with a 4-3 record.