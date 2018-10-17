No. 2 Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0) at No. 9 C.R. Prairie (7-1, 4-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Prairie High Stadium, Cedar Rapids
Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
Last week: Cedar Falls blanked Dubuque Senior 41-0 while Prairie rocked Waterloo West 70-14.
Last meeting: The Tigers defeated the Hawks 28-7 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
What to watch: How well Cedar Falls handles Prairie star running back Keegan Simmons will go a long way toward determining a winner Friday. Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, leads Class 4A and ranks second statewide with 1,755 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry) and has handled the ball on 50.5 percent of the Hawks’ offensive plays. Simmons had 129 rushing yards and a TD on 27 carries when the teams met in last year’s playoffs. Prairie leads the state in rushing yards (3,163) and is fourth in total offense. On the other hand, Cedar Falls has one of the state’s best defenses. The Tigers have allowed an average of 4.6 points per game to date with five shutouts. Only one opponent has scored more than a touchdown (Bettendorf), and CF has allowed a total of seven points in its last 16 quarters. In district play, both teams have defeated Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Waterloo West. Cedar Falls’ average margin of victory in those games is 43.3-1.8, while the Hawks’ is 47-10. Tiger senior Logan Wolf is putting together an eye-opening season. He has 45 pass receptions for 739 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with three punt return TDs. Sustaining drives will be important for the Tigers Friday against a Prairie team that controls the ball with its ground game and limits its opponents’ offensive snaps.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “It’ll be a playoff-type atmosphere down there for the district title. We’ve had a pretty good rivalry with these guys over the years. It should be a fun atmosphere for our kids to go down and play in.”
On the playoffs: “The only thing we can control is us. We need to prepare the best we can and go down and get a win. We can’t control how everybody else in the state does.”
On Prairie: “They are a totally different preparation than what we’ve been up against. They want to run the football with misdirection, creating angles ... a lot of old wing-T principles. Our defense is looking forward to the challenge of trying to slow them down. Simmons is a 6-2, 205-pound kid. It’s one thing to be in the right spot and another thing to get him on the ground.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Monticello (5-3, 3-1) at Columbus (6-2, 3-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Columbus High
Last week: Columbus held off North Fayette Valley 35-34. Monticello rolled past Oelwein 50-14.
Last meeting: Monticello knocked off the Sailors 35-14 in last year’s regular-season finale.
What to watch: These teams have similar numbers, but they go about their business in different ways. In district play, Monticello has defeated Oelwein by 36 points, Anamosa by two, North Fayette Valley by seven and lost 40-12 to Waukon. Columbus topped Oelwein by 54, Anamosa by six, NFV by one and fell 38-12 to Waukon. Columbus averages 31.3 points and allows 18.6. Monticello averages 31.4 and has allowed 27.3 per game. Columbus has 17 takeaways on the season with 14 interceptions (five by Kaden Ludwig). Monticello has 20 takeaways with 15 picks (six by Tony Wallerich). The Panthers rank third in Class 2A with 1,933 passing yards and seventh with 3,269 total yards. The Sailors are 20th in passing yards (1,267) and 15th in total yards (2,870). Monticello has completed 58 percent of its passes and averages 13.6 yards per completion. Columbus has connected on 57 percent and gains 13.1 per completion. In the rushing game, the Panthers average 5.5 yards per carry, the Sailors 6.3. Monticello’s Luke Stahlberg has 1,065 rushing yards while five Panthers have at least 19 pass receptions. Quarterback Jeff Carlson has thrown for 1,869 yards.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On a possible playoff berth: “I don’t want to get into too many hypotheticals, but if we win I’d like to think we have a pretty good shot. We need to focus on us, come out and play well and let the chips fall where they may. To have an opportunity to close it out at home and potentially clinch a playoff berth after the lows this program has seen means the world. We’re going to put it all on the table Friday and we’re going to come out and these guys are going to play their hearts out.”
On Monticello: “It’s a contrast in style from what we saw last week and what we will see this week in terms of pass-run. We’ve got a good idea what we’re going to see. We’ve got to do a good job tackling ... rally to the ball and make sure we wrap up.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Dub. Hempstead (3-5, 2-2) at Waterloo West (3-5, 0-4)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: Hempstead beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 35-0, while West fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 70-14.
Last meeting: West won 33-7 in week two of last season.
What to watch: Hempstead is looking to finish its season on a three-game win streak after topping Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in back-to-back weeks. The Mustangs are led offensively by Chase Sabers, who has rushed for 639 yards and five touchdowns on 151 carries. Five other Hempstead players have rushed for at least 100 yards. Aidan Dunne has passed for 465 yards and rushed for 115 ... For West, the Wahawks will try to send 13 seniors out as winners one last time. After starting the year 3-1, West has not found the win column in district play. Quarterback Carter Maske has a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark in passing with 120 more yards. He is 79 of 148 for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On Hempstead, “They were one of the teams with what they had returning that people talked about expecting them to be a good team before the season. They are a good team. They are really starting to click at the end of the year.”
On what his team needs, “Execution on both sides of the ball, and that is on me. I don’t think we have gotten better like we should’ve with a young team, made the improvement we needed to make.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Waterloo East (0-8, 0-4) at West Delaware (4-4, 1-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: West Delaware High School
Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM)
Last week: Decorah secured at least a share of a district title over East, 48-0. West Delaware throttled Charles City, 69-28.
Last meeting: These teams have not met in recent history.
What to watch: These teams know each other well after scrimmaging during a preseason camp at Upper Iowa. West Delaware ended a string of four consecutive district losses last week, using four fumble recoveries to take control against Charles City. Sophomore running back Cael Meyer led the Hawks with 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. West Delaware quarterback Nick Casey was 11 of 16 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. ... East was shut out for the first time all season last week against district leader Decorah. The Trojans accumulated 141 yards through the air, but a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble prevented East from finding the end zone despite sustaining a couple lengthy drives.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “They’ll come out physical and they’ll try to pound you. They’ve got a good program. It’ll be a challenge for us to see if we can get a win out of this season coming out of there. But we’re up for the challenge. Our seniors understand it’s their last game and our underclassmen understand that we need to build from this game.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.