No. 2 Bettendorf (3-0) at No. 3 Cedar Falls (3-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Last week: Jack Campbell’s blocked punt sparked a run of four second-half touchdowns as Cedar Falls won at Ankeny, 28-7. Bettendorf won at Hempstead, 29-21, after the Mustangs scored a late touchdown to narrow the final score.
Last meeting: Bettendorf beat Cedar Falls, 35-7, in the 2011 Class 4A state semifinals.
What to watch: This final week of Class 4A non-district play features a potential playoff preview. Bettendorf already owns a 10-7 win over the No. 6 Iowa City West team that eliminated Cedar Falls from last year’s postseason. Dual-threat quarterback Carter Bell leads the Bulldogs’ offense with 316 rushing yards at 7 per carry, and 242 yards through the air. Iowa State football recruit and track star Darien Porter, who recorded the key touchdown catch against Iowa City West, was held out of last week’s win over Hempstead after suffering a foot injury. Porter was limited in practice Tuesday. ... Cedar Falls also has a key playmaker on offense being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The Tigers’ top returning rusher from last season, Sam Gary, missed Friday’s game against Ankeny with an injury. Bo Grosse tallied 113 yards and two touchdowns in his place, and was a key to the Tigers’ pass protection by picking up blitzing defenders. Similar to Porter, Logan Wolf is a valuable playmaker for Cedar Falls with 13 catches for 252 yards and six touchdowns. Linebackers Jack Campbell and Tate Johnson have combined for 43.5 tackles to lead a CF defense that has allowed just seven points in three games.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On Bettendorf, “Carter Bell at quarterback can do a lot of things to beat you with his arm, but he really scares you on his feet, just because he makes a lot of things happen. ... Looking at them, it’s your traditional Bett defense. They’re going to play very, very physical and they’re going to hit real hard.”
On the opportunity to play another highly rated team, “It’s going to be a great test for our kids. To have it in the Dome, I’m hoping our fans come out in big numbers to see a real good high school football game. It’s going to be a good measuring stick for down the road.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Wat. Columbus (2-1) at Vint.-Shells. (0-3)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Athletic Complex, Vinton
Last week: Columbus throttled East Marshall 45-0 behind a balanced offense (212 yards rushing, 193 passing) and a punishing defense that allowed just 28 net yards. Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a 12-7 battle to Oelwein.
Last meeting: These teams last met during the 1995 season with Columbus posting a 45-0 shutout.
What to watch: Columbus can become the first Sailors team to start a season 3-1 since 2005. It starts with the defense, which has allowed just 28 total points in three games and an average of only 143 yards of total offense. Donald Patnode has 28 tackles and Ben Sinnott and Cannon Butler 15 apiece. Sinnott has eight tackles for loss and three sacks and Butler five TFLs and two sacks. Offensively, Columbus quarterback Parker Westhoff is 37 of 65 passing for 434 yards and four TDs with two interceptions, Kobe Nobis has 264 rushing yards (5.1 per carry), Ray Seidel has 131 rushing yards (6.2 per carry) and Kaden Ludwig’s 186 yards top the receiving corps. ... Vinton-Shellsburg features a run-oriented attack. The Vikings have completed 15 of 44 passes for 152 yards while Jose Wilson has rushed for 277 (7.3 per carry). Sam Griffith leads the receivers with seven catches for 75 yards and a TD. Defensively, Isaac Wiley has 22.5 tackles, including 4.5 for losss and 2.5 sacks, and Luke Beyer has 21.5 with 3.5 TFLs.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Columbus’ start: “One of the things we’ve talked about and something one of my former coaches tells me, we haven’t done anything yet. We’ve won two games and we want to stay positive with these guys and let them know they’re doing good things, but at the same time they’ve got to stay hungry. The kids come out ready to practice, ready to get better, ready to compete. That’s what it takes to get Ws. You win during the week.”
On Vinton-Shellsburg: “They’re a tough, downhill team that’s going to try to run the football. they’re not going to hide what they’re trying to do.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Waterloo West (2-1) at D.M. Hoover (0-2)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: McGrane Stadium, Des Moines
Last week: No. 5 Ankeny Centennial rocked West 49-7. Des Moines Hoover was leading Des Moines North 21-18 with two minutes remaining when the game was suspended because of multiple gunshots in a parking lot near the stadium.
Last meeting: These teams haven’t played in at least 50 years.
What to watch: West got a wake-up call against Centennial, which scored 49 unanswered points after an early 7-7 tie. The Wahawks finished with just three net yards rushing and 164 in total offense while surrendering 417 rushing hards and 507 in all. This week, West will be trying to start the season at least 3-1 for the third straight year. Individually, quarterback Carter Maske is 37 of 60 for 427 yards and two TDs with one interception. Isaac Tolbert’s 185 yards lead the rushing attack, and Tanner Pollock has 83 rushing yards on just seven attempts and a team-best 214 receiving yards on eight catches. He has scored four total TDs. Noah Susong and Nate Ewell lead the defense with 29 and 17 tackles, respectively, including seven tackles for loss and a sack by Susong. ... Hoover lost to Des Moines Roosevelt 31-14 and Indianola 44 -13 in its first two games. The Huskies like to spread the field and throw the football. Jerad Fischer has completed 53 percent of his 72 passes for 421 yards with three interceptions and one TD. Three receivers have at least 100 yards in two games — TaVon Campbell (13-130, 1 TD), Kenny Quinn (9-128) and Austin Shearon (10-121). Gabe Banks is the leading rusher with 99 yards on 22 carries. Defensively, Angel Lottie has two interceptions.
West coach Lonnie Moore: On the Centennial loss: “When you play a quality team like that, you see how the speed of the game makes a big difference. It woke our guys up a little bit. We all agreed we’ve got to practice at that speed to get used to that speed so we can play at that speed.”
On Hoover: “They’re very similar to us. They spread it out on offense and they have a lot of athletes to get the ball to. Their receivers are really fast and they throw about 70 percent of the time. Defensively, they’re going to blitz and bring some pressure. We’ve got to be ready for that.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Newton (1-2) at Waterloo East (0-3)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: Newton beat Ottumwa, 35-14, while East lost a back-and-forth affair to Webster City, 45-36.
Last meeting: Newton won, 56-26, in Newton last season.
What to watch: For the second consecutive week, East will face an offense that attacks defenses from all over the field. Newton has four runners who have rushed for more than 130 yards, led by Will Cheny’s 198 yards. Dylan Farver and Josh Miller have each rushed for three touchdowns. Cardinal quarterback Kyle Long has completed 24 of 48 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. ... East quarterback Dylan Reyes ranks 11th in Class 3A with 568 passing yards. He has completed 38 of 69 passes with three touchdown passes. Tyrell Newman has hauled in seven balls for 219 yards and two scores. Kendall Robinson continues to lead the Trojans with 187 rushing yards, while Reyes has added 104 on the ground. Ahkil Muhammad leads East with 47 1/2 tackles, including 10 for loss.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “We are still a very positive group that feels we are on the verge of getting things done. We just have to keep the course, stick with the plan.
“Newton runs a similar type of offense as Webster City, not quite the same, but similar. They are going to overload the line of scrimmage, look for angles and try to run off tackle. We’ve got to stop it. That is the challenge to our team is to see if we learned anything last week.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
