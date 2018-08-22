Waterloo West (0-0) at Waterloo East (0-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last meeting: West won the 105th meeting between the schools last year, 58-6.
What to watch: A lot of things have changed since the last time these metro rivals played. Low on numbers a year ago, East was forced to play a number of underclassmen against a senior-laden West team. Now, those Trojans return and are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wahawks. East quarterback Dylan Reyes passed for nearly 1,300 yards last season, while helping East snap a 37-game losing streak with a pair of wins in the first three games. Receivers like Tavious Jenkins, Daquavion Walker and Aiden Ernst are back. Running back Kendall Robinson and Ahkil Muhammad are also offensive weapons. There is also better depth and experience on both the offensive and defensive lines. On the flip side, West returns six players with extensive starting experience. The Wahawks had four players who played both ways last year, and two additional defensive starters. West’s top offensive threat is 6-foot-2, 200-pound Tanner Pollock, who did a little bit of everything for the Wahawks last year. Pollock completed 6 of 17 passes for 21 yards, rushed the ball 26 times for 227 yards and four scores and caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two more touchdowns.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “We’ve been focused on us, taking care of us. We are young and inexperienced. East is much more experienced on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to make sure we minimize our mistakes, while playing fast and physical. We’re going to find out which young guys are ready to play under the lights quickly.”
East coach Xavier Leonard: “Our kids are in good spirits, fired up about getting ready to play West. West is going to have some good athletes. I know they’ve graduated a lot of seniors the last two years, but they just reload. They are going to be ready to fight and give us hell. We’ve got to be able to control the line of scrimmage and keep contain. We got in trouble last year when we couldn’t keep contain.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Cedar Falls (0-0) at Ames (0-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Ames High School
Last meeting: Cedar Falls rolled to a 65-7 victory in week two last season.
What to watch: Two key areas for Cedar Falls are quarterback and the defensive line where the Tigers graduated strong leaders and impact players. The running game should be productive with the return of 1,700-yard rusher Sam Gary behind two returning starters up front and tight end Jackson Frericks. Look for CF to rotate Logan Wolf and Cael Loecher at quarterback for at least the early part of the game. Ames returns three starters from a spread offense and eight starters on defense, including four up front, from a 4-5 team. Cooper Downs saw a little bit of action at quarterback last season (18 of 23, 272 yards, 2 TDs) and Will Krapfl leads the receiving corps after making 34 catches for 511 yards and nine scores as part of a deep wideout group last season. The Cyclones return three of their top four tacklers.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “Our kids are ready to play. They’re ready to get out and see where they stand against other competition.”
On season-openers: “It’s about doing the little things ... the details. We talked to the kids a little bit from our scrimmage last Friday. The big thing we have to do offensively is take care of the football. The ball can’t be on the ground from exchanges and fumbles and things like that.”
On the quarterback position: “You will see both kids take snaps. Moving forward it kind of depends on what we see and who takes control and moves our offense. Both kids have great qualities and give us some different things we can do offensively.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Wat. Columbus (0-0) at Ia. Falls-Alden (0-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Iowa Falls
Last meeting: Iowa Falls-Alden defeated Columbus, 35-0, to close out the 2011 football season.
What to watch: Both teams will be looking to establish a physical presence as they attempt to improve on last year’s one-win seasons. Iowa Falls-Alden, a 2017 Class 3A school moving to 2A this fall, returns three starters on its offensive line along with lead running back Kyler Hadwiger (336 yards, 95 carries). Sophomore Sam Off is set to replace dual-threat quarterback Tyjon Rose. ... Columbus coach Brad Schmit liked what he saw from the Sailors during Friday’s scrimmage against Jesup. He recalled more good than bad on offense with a few big plays, while the defense flew around to the ball and was strong against the run. Similar to IF-A, Columbus brings back three starters and a tight end on its line. The tandem of running backs Kobe Nobis and Ray Seidel is poised to take larger roles in the offense as juniors.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “Week 1 you’ve got to establish your identity. We want to be a tough football team — a run first, control the clock, move the chains type of team. We’re going to look to establish the run, and throw it as well. We want to stop the run on defense. That’s been our main focus from day one.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
