No. 4 Cedar Falls (2-0) at Ankeny (0-2)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Ankeny
Last week: Cedar Falls rolled to a 47-0 victory over Iowa City High, while Ankeny lost a 14-9 decision to No. 3 Johnston.
Last meeting: First meeting.
What to watch: The Tigers have been explosive on offense and absolutely dominating on defense as Cedar Falls has posted back-to-back shutouts. The Tigers defense is giving up just 61 rushing yards and just 318 yards of total offense in two games, while also picking off five passes .,. Meanwhile, Cedar Falls’ quarterback Cael Loecher has passed for 339 yards and six touchdowns, connecting with Logan Wolf on five of those scores. Wolf is averaging 25.8 yards per catch. Sam Gary has added 158 rushing yards. Both of the Hawks’ losses have come to ranked opponents as Ankeny opened the season with a 20-0 loss to No. 7 Ankeny Centennial before its loss to No. 3 Johnston last week. Ankeny is coached by former Northern Iowa assistant Rick Nelson and one of his assistants is his son, Nick, who was an all-state quarterback/defensive back for Cedar Falls in 2003. The Hawks have played two quarterbacks — Hayes Gibson and Bauer, equally. Running back Cael Boyd has rushed for 113 yards.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “Obviously they have played two of the best teams in the state and in both had opportunities to win. That is what we talked to our team about is this is a very good team that just happens to be 0-2.
“We have to be more consistent on offense early. Defensively, we have been real consistent with posting two shutouts against two very good teams.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (2-0) at Waterloo West (2-0)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Last week: West avenged a loss from a season ago with a 34-0 home win over Mason City. Centennial dominated Urbandale, 41-0.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between these teams. What to watch: West coach Lonnie Moore describes Centennial’s defense as a unit that excels with speed over size. The Jaguars have a defensive front that plays like linebackers and a corps of linebackers that has played like defense backs as they’ve opened the season with back-to-back shutouts. On offense, Centennial has used a multi-dimensional rushing attack of Gabe Goodwin (29 carries, 172 yards), Avery Gates (21 carries, 154 yards) and Tyler Cahill (27 carries, 131 yards). ... Moore saw growth within his youthful West team from week one to two with increased endurance allowing more players to make an impact through four quarters. Junior Isaac Tolbert is coming off a breakthrough game in which he rushed for 165 yards on 17 carries. Classmate Carter Maske was an efficient 8 of 11 passing for 69 yards. Senior linebacker Noah Susong led West’s shutout last week with 14 tackles — including four for loss and a sack. Amel Saric and Mason Tomlinson added interceptions.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “The guys have gotten a lot better, but we’ve still got a long way to go. We’re still trying to improve as a young team. We look at it as a challenge of they’re trying to stop us from improving.
“I think this will be a great experience for our young guys to come out and play a team like this — a team that’s constantly in the playoffs. They’re where we want to be.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
East Marshall (0-2) a t Columbus (1-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: Columbus was shutout by Hudson, 14-0. East Marshall lost to BCLUW by an identical 14-0 margin.
Last meeting: East Marshall defeated Columbus, 40-7, during a 2017 Week 3 game in Le Grand. What to watch: Columbus has played well entering this year’s Homecoming game. The Sailors more than held their own between the 10 yard lines during last week’s loss to Class A’s top-ranked Hudson, but failed to execute in the red zone. Columbus running back Kobe Nobis is coming off a breakout game. He displayed short area quickness and strong field vision to accumulate 138 rushing yards on 25 carries. Linebacker Donald Patnode leads an improved Sailors defense with 22.5 tackles through two games. ... East Marshall graduated its quarterback and top two receivers from last year’s 5-4 team. Running back/linebacker Noah Bandstra leads the Mustangs with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries this season. He also has a team-high 16 tackles.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “They’re definitely a group that’s not satisfied with where we’re at. They want to change the persona of what Columbus football has been and break that stigma that we’re soft. They were pleased with their performance (against Hudson), but they’re also a group of guys that they look at the things we needed to do better to win. I know a lot of them were upset that we came away with no points.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Waterloo East (0-2) at Webster City (1-1)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Webster City
Last week: East lost to Iowa City Liberty, 18-6. Webster City lost to Spencer, 28-14.
Last meeting: First meeting.
What to watch: Slow starts have hurt East in each of its first two games. The Trojans have trailed by two touchdowns against both Waterloo West and Iowa City Liberty after one quarter. East will need to start faster in its first game against a 3A opponent and find a way to get its ground game going. After rushing for more than 150 yards against West, the Trojans were held to just seven against Liberty. Turnovers have also hurt East as the Trojans have turned the ball over five times in two games, including three times last week. The Lynx led 14-0 last week before giving up 28 unanswered points to Spencer in a loss. Webster City and its single-wing offense are led by quarterback Dylan Steen and running back Trace Kepler. Kepler was held to just 26 rushing yards last week, but had 174 in a week one win over Gilbert.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “Webster City is a good football team that runs a difficult offense to emulate. It’s a tough match-up, our kids are up for the challenge and like always I think we can beat them.
“For us, we have to eliminate silly penalties and shore up our special teams.”
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
