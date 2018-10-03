No. 2 Ced. Falls (6-0, 2-0)
at Wat. West (3-3, 0-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM), KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls steamrolled Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 38-7. West dropped a last-second decision to Dubuque Senior, 27-20.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won 38-0 in Waterloo.
- Game notes: After starting the season 3-1, West has dropped back-to-back games in which it led in either the third or fourth quarters. The Wahawks have moved the ball effectively passing and rushing as junior Carter Maske has passed for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions. West will try to find ways to get the ball to Tanner Pollock, who has scored eight touchdowns -- four rushing and four receiving. ... Led by Iowa linebacker recruit Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls has posted three shutouts and the seven points Jefferson scored last week came late against reserve players. Offensively, the Tigers are as diverse as ever. Cael Loecher is completing 61.8 percent of his passes and has thrown for 859 yards and 14 scores. Bo Grosse and Sam Gary have combined for 628 rushing yards and eight more scores, and Logan Wolf has 729 total yards, which includes 12 touchdown receptions. ... Special teams could play a huge role in the game. Cedar Falls has blocked punts in back-to-back games, recovering one for a touchdown against Jefferson. Kicker Matthew Cook has 19 out of 39 touchbacks on kickoffs, which could counter balance a West return game that features Zeph Toe and Isaac Tolbert, a duo that has averaged 29.6 yards per return.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "They are a very well-coached team, especially on offense. Lonnie does a great job of preparing that offense to make it tough on defenses.
"We've just got to keep finding little things to improve on. We need some solid drives early on to put some points on the scoreboard."
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We're not finishing. We are not finishing drives. We are not getting off the field on third downs ... things that are crucial to having success on the field.
"Cedar Falls is very talented, two or three Division I-type players. This year they have some players who are playing at a different level and that helps."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 9 Columbus (5-1)
at No. 4 Waukon (5-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waukon High School
- Last week: Columbus pulled out a dramatic 22-16 victory over Anamosa that secured the program's first winning season since 2010. Waukon socked Oelwein 46-16.
- Last meeting: Waukon pinned a 51-7 loss on Columbus a year ago on its way to the Class 2A state championship.
- What to watch: This is a key game in the district and especially for a Columbus team that hasn't been in the top 10 in more than a decade and hasn't been 6-1 since 1995. Waukon has had the Sailors' number five of the past six seasons, but in 2015 Columbus nearly upset the Indians (30-27), who went on to finish 10-2. Statistically, both teams are balanced between the run and the pass and both rank among 2A's top 10 in total offense (400.7 yards per game for Columbus, 396.5 for Waukon), scoring (33.8 for Columbus, 35.7 for Waukon) and interceptions (12 for the Sailors, nine for the Indians). Statistically, Columbus quarterback Parker Westhoff has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards and 10 TDs, Ray Seidel has rushed for 593 yards (9.1 per carry), Kobe Nobis has added 526 rushing yards (5.7 avg.) and Kaden Ludwig (25 catches, 370 yards) leads a quartet of Sailors with double-digit receptions. ... Waukon sophomore QB Creed Welch has hit 63 percent of his passes for 972 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions, Dawson Baures has 654 rushing yards (7.8 avg.) and 26 pass receptions for 563 yards along with 15 total TDs, Ethan O'Neill has 391 rushing yards (6.6 avg.) and Michael Sweeney has caught 29 passes for 417 yards. Defensively, Brady Sullivan has 46.5 tackles, including seven TFLs and three sacks.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors: "The message has been consistent from us ... you've got to handle success the same way you handle a loss. You've got to keep your head down and keep grinding it out. You can't win on Friday if you don't win on Monday through Thursday.
"We just need to come out and start fast. Our kids hopefully come out and understand right from the get-go that we're here to play and we're here to compete. We definitely want to come out and make a statement to let people know we belong in the mix of the top teams in Class 2A."
On Waukon: "They're the defending state champs, they have an unbelievable culture up there and Coach (Chad) Beerman has done an incredible job. They are kind of the gold standard of football programs, not only in 2A but I would say across the state. They're going to be good. They're going to be very well-coached. They will be the team that has the best athletes we've played thus far and they will come off the ball the hardest of anybody we've seen so far."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Wat. East (0-6, 0-2) at
Wav.-Shell Rock (5-1, 1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waverly-Shell Rock High School
- Last week: Independence took advantage of turnovers and cruised past East, 52-12. Waverly-Shell Rock recovered from its first loss of the season with a 30-24 win at West Delaware.
- Last meeting: These teams have not met in recent history.
- What to watch: While East's offense has proven proficient at moving the ball and the defense has struggled at times, those position groups flipped during Friday's loss to Independence. Trojans' coach Xavier Leonard was pleased with how his defense competed, but five interceptions meant the group was often protecting a short field. Leonard added the offensive line has protected well and is stressing more patience from his quarterback while receivers need to find separation. ... Waverly-Shell Rock used the combination of dual-threat quarterback Luke Velky (17 carries, 94 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and running back Ben Hemer (18 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown) to secure a narrow road victory over West Delaware. Velky has passed for 541 yards and rushed for 358, and Hemer has 691 rushing yards. Cael White leads the Go-Hawk defense with 41 tackles, including seven for loss.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: On the Trojans: "We need to make sure we don't shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers and get a good early start. If we can get a good early start, we're in every game.
On Waverly-Shell Rock: "Excellent program, well-organized. They're going to have a good defensive line. Their quarterback is a good player. They're physical and they like to run the ball."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.