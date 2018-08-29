No. 1 Hudson (1-0) at Columbus (1-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last week: Columbus won at Iowa Falls-Alden, 31-14. Hudson prevailed at Jesup, 46-8.
Last meeting: Hudson secured a 41-16 win over Columbus in 2009.
What to watch: A Columbus football program looking to turn the corner provided some answers coach Brad Schmit was looking for during a 31-14 Week 1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden. The Sailors responded to both of the Cadets’ touchdowns with points on the ensuing possessions, and running back Ray Seidel tacked on a late score to seal the victory. Columbus’ balanced offense will now be tested by a Hudson team that has won 13 consecutive regular-season games and reached last year’s Class A final. ... Hudson, the top-ranked team in this week’s Class A AP poll, graduated some key pieces from last year’s team. The Pirates still feature a strong collection of skill players. That group includes quarterback Jacob Murray, who passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Christian Seres, who rushed for 151 yards and three scores in the opener. Trey Jochumsen recorded an interception and recovered a fumble for a Hudson defense led by Ethan Fulcher’s 10 solo tackles.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: “This is why you play the game, to be in these kind of match-ups. While they (Hudson) lost a lot of good players, obviously they know how to win. We’re trying to get to the point where the expectation is we’re going to come out and play well and compete. I think we got a little taste of that on Friday. These kids put the work in and they’re not going to back down from anybody.” — Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Iowa City High (1-0) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (1-0)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Radio: KCNZ (1650 AM)
Last week: Cedar Falls pinned a 31-0 shutout on Ames while Iowa City High opened with a 38-21 win over Iowa City Liberty.
Last meeting: These teams last met during the 2015 season with Cedar Falls posting a 35-21 victory.
What to watch: Iowa City High, coming off a 2-7 season, unleashed an explosive running game in its opener, piling up 403 yards on 47 carries for an average of 8.6 yards per carry. Tonka Hickman had 181 yards on 21 attempts, and Malik Kimber turned five chances into 122 yards, including a 91-yard TD run. The Little Hawks didn’t complete any passes (0-for-6), but they didn’t need to. This game will be a different type of test for Cedar Falls’ young defensive front, which handled Ames’ spread attack last week. Offensively, with Ames’ defense set up to slow down the Tigers’ ground game last week, Cedar Falls made the Cyclones pay by completing 12 of 18 passes for 181 yards and three TDs — all from Cael Loecher to Logan Wolf, who finished with four catches for 137 yards and also returned a punt 59 yards for a score. Sam Gary led the rushing game with 71 yards on 16 carries, but was dinged up and is questionable this week. Defensively, the Tigers held Ames to negative rushing yardage and less than 200 total yards.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: “It was not surprising, but I really liked the fact that our young defensive line played really well (against Ames). None of them had ever started a varsity game. ... Third down conversions offensively, we were not that good. We shoot for 60 percent and we were 5-for-12. We’ve got to find ways to extend drives and move the chains. We know we’ve got to clean up the run game and be a little more consistent in that this week.”
On Iowa City High: “They look like a physical team on both sides of the ball. They don’t have a huge roster, but it looks like they have some real quality kids. This will be a whole different game for us. Ames was in trips and doubles the entire time. This will be more of a traditional, smash-mouth game.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Mason City (0-1) at Waterloo West (1-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
Radio: KBBG (88.1 FM)
Last week: West kicked off its season with a 34-20 win over metro rival Waterloo East. Mason City absorbed a 48-0 defeat on its home field at the hands of Fort Dodge.
Last meeting: Mason City edged West 29-28 a year ago for one of its two wins.
What to watch: The Mohawks are breaking in a new offense and a new quarterback and were unable to find any rhythm last week against Fort Dodge, finishing with just 74 net yards. Running backs Marcos Cervantes and K.J. Barkema saw action a year ago and gained 213 and 159 yards, respectively, while leading receiver Joseph Quintero returns after grabbing 18 passes for 276 yards and six TDs. Defensively, Mason City surrendered 574 yards in its opener, including 370 through the air on 14 completions in 17 attempts with four TDs — three of them covering 50 or more yards. West enjoyed a balanced attack against East. Carter Maske threw for 192 yards and a TD. Tanner Pollock turned three receptions into 137 yards and a score and rushed for 83 yards on seven attempts. Noah Susong led a hard-nosed defensive effort with 12 tackles, including 2.5 for losses.
West coach Lonnie Moore: “We learned a lot about our team. Being so young and inexperienced, we were excited about the way they started and the way they came out. We want to make big improvement in week two. We don’t want to make the same mistakes in week two.
On Mason City: “They’re really well-coached, and they were really physical with us last year. Hopefully, we understand they are a good team and they will be physical up front and we’ve got to take care of some things.”
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Waterloo East (0-1) at Iowa City Liberty (0-1)
When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: North Liberty
Last week: East lost to Waterloo West, 34-20, while Liberty lost its first ever varsity football game to Iowa City High, 38-21.
Last meeting: First meeting.
What to watch: Trojan coach Xavier Leonard has seen all the film that exists on Liberty — one game film. Much of the Trojans’ prep work this week has been more about improving themselves. Liberty, in its second year of existence, features a roster that has only two seniors. That did not prevent the Lightning from giving Iowa City High all it could handle last week. Trailing 17-0 in the third quarter, the Lightning scored three times to take their first lead as a program and much of the work was done by defensive lineman Max Lenane, who blocked a punt and then forced and recovered two fumbles. The Little Hawks scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win, but Liberty proved it had some moxie. Other players to watch for the Lighting are quarterback Drake Woody, running back Jack Ankenbauer and wide receiver Dawson Zimmerman. East, led by Kendall Robinson’s 88 rushing yards, ran for nearly 200 yards against Waterloo West, and may follow the same game plan City High used as the Little Hawks rushed for 400-plus yards in the win last week.
East coach Xavier Leonard: “They are a young and building program. It will be a good challenge. I like their quarterback. They have a good line. But it is about us fixing our mistakes. We missed a lot of blocks against West. You are going to see some new faces up there. We made a lot of mistakes in general. Defensively, we’ve got to make sure we are getting aligned better and see our reads. Other than that, we are ready to move on.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.