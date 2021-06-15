Metro Briefs

MercyOne receives award
WATERLOO — MercyOne has been awarded a $160,000 grant from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.
This funding will extend the community health worker program, allowing eight AmeriCorps members to be trained as community health workers to better serve the community.
Leadership program coming to Waterloo
CEDAR RAPIDS — In collaboration with Grow Cedar Valley, Women Lead Change is excited to announce the expansion of its Women Connect program to Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
CVWC is a community of company leaders dedicated to improving women’s leadership competencies by connecting senior women executives through networking, mentoring, and professional development.
For more information, go to www.wlcglobal.org/womenconnect/cedar-valley-women-connect.
Hawkeye hosts enrollment events
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is holding a series of instant enrollment days for anyone interested in beginning college classes this fall.
The first one will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkeye Center, 1901 E. Orange Rd.
During Instant Enrollment Day, interested individuals can take care of everything they need to start classes, from the admissions application through orientation and registration. All that is required to get started is a valid photo ID and a high school transcript or GED/HiSET scores and certificate.
Additional Instant Enrollment Days are scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 15.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To sign up for an Instant Enrollment Day, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu. For more information about enrolling at Hawkeye Community College, call 319-296-4000 or email admission@hawkeyecollege.edu.
County Democrats elect new leadership
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Democrats have elected new leadership.
They are: Vikki Brown, chairwoman, elected for a third term; Miriam Tyson, vice chair; Jerry Hageman, secretary, re-elected; and Brad Condon, treasurer, re-elected.
Vikki Brown has also been selected as this year’s Liberty Award recipient.
The Liberty Award is awarded by the Iowa Juneteenth committee to an individual that has assisted members of the community in the political process and have been involved in serving constituents.
The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Water mains to be flushed
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will be continuing their water main flushing program this Thursday.
They will take place in the area from University Avenue to Black Hawk Road between the west city limits and Ansborough Avenue.
Customers living in the area could experience some discoloration during and immediately after the flushing. The water is bacterially safe but it is suggested not to plan your wash day on this day.
Family canoe float set in Independence
INDEPENENCE — There will be a canoe float from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Knott’s Landing Access to Three Elms Park. The cost is $15/per family.
Buchanan County Conservation provides canoes, life jackets and paddles as well as basic canoeing instruction for this trip on the Wapsipinicon River. It is a 2-3 hour trip which also has sandbar stops for wading, exploring and snack time.
To register or ask questions please go to: scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.