Metro Briefs

MercyOne receives award

WATERLOO — MercyOne has been awarded a $160,000 grant from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.

This funding will extend the community health worker program, allowing eight AmeriCorps members to be trained as community health workers to better serve the community.

Leadership program coming to Waterloo

CEDAR RAPIDS — In collaboration with Grow Cedar Valley, Women Lead Change is excited to announce the expansion of its Women Connect program to Cedar Falls/Waterloo.

CVWC is a community of company leaders dedicated to improving women’s leadership competencies by connecting senior women executives through networking, mentoring, and professional development.

For more information, go to www.wlcglobal.org/womenconnect/cedar-valley-women-connect.

Hawkeye hosts enrollment events

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is holding a series of instant enrollment days for anyone interested in beginning college classes this fall.

The first one will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkeye Center, 1901 E. Orange Rd.