Metro Briefs

The exhibition “Moon of the Snow Blind” features the original storyboard drawings from Gary Kelley’s graphic novel about the Spirit Lake massacre of 1957, imagined by artist and illustrator.

The Spirit Lake massacre began in northwest Iowa and ventured into nearby states, including South Dakota, the pipestone area of Minnesota, and concluded in St. Paul, Minn.

A public reception with the Kelley will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, with a book signing at 5:30 p.m. The novels are available for purchase at the Hearst Center. Select works will be available for purchase.

Home school forms available

WATERLOO — Waterloo parents/guardians who choose to home school with competent private instruction can contact the Waterloo schools to request the appropriate forms.

Form A can also be printed from the Waterloo Schools website under “home school.” This paperwork needs to be completed and submitted each year from families who choose CPI.

You can dual enroll your child, which allows children to participate in one or more courses and/or extra activities offered by the district.

Applications are due at the education service center by Sept. 1, or within 14 days of moving into the district.

For more information, call (319) 433-1845.

