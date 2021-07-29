Metro Briefs

Show and Shine returns to CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Downtown Show and Shine car show will take place at noon Aug. 12 on Main Street.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Aug. 1. at www.communitymainstreet.org.
This event is free to the public.
Volunteers needed
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley is seeking people to volunteer for a wide array of activities.
Youths, teens, college students, young adults, business professionals, and community members — no matter who you are you can make a difference by volunteering.
From watering flowers to keeping the community clean, you can find your niche at www.vccv.org.
Exhibitions set at the Hearst
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts has announced two upcoming exhibitions. “North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1” runs July 29 through Sept. 12, and “Moon of the Snow Blind: Text and Pictures by Gary Kelley” runs July 29 through Sept. 19.
The exhibition “North and South” features 50 photographs visualizing photographer Berenice Abbott’s summer journey in 1954 along the length of U.S. Route 1. Her travels on Route 1 began in New York City. She and two companions traveled south to Key West.
The exhibition “Moon of the Snow Blind” features the original storyboard drawings from Gary Kelley’s graphic novel about the Spirit Lake massacre of 1957, imagined by artist and illustrator.
The Spirit Lake massacre began in northwest Iowa and ventured into nearby states, including South Dakota, the pipestone area of Minnesota, and concluded in St. Paul, Minn.
A public reception with the Kelley will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, with a book signing at 5:30 p.m. The novels are available for purchase at the Hearst Center. Select works will be available for purchase.
Home school forms available
WATERLOO — Waterloo parents/guardians who choose to home school with competent private instruction can contact the Waterloo schools to request the appropriate forms.
Form A can also be printed from the Waterloo Schools website under “home school.” This paperwork needs to be completed and submitted each year from families who choose CPI.
You can dual enroll your child, which allows children to participate in one or more courses and/or extra activities offered by the district.
Applications are due at the education service center by Sept. 1, or within 14 days of moving into the district.
For more information, call (319) 433-1845.