Metro Briefs

Waverly dog park rules reiterated

WAVERLY — As the weather improves, the Waverly Bark Park will continue to be used by dog owners on a regular basis. Your dog must be immunized. Rabies and distemper shots are required for all dogs. Bordetella and a fecal screens on a regular basis are highly recommend.

Dogs must be 4 months of age or older to use the park. Dogs in heat are not allowed. Humans must be 8 years old to enter the park and 15 years old to bring a dog by themselves. Humans must control their dogs at all times. You must pick up after your dog. Failure to do so will result in a fine and loss of privileges to use the park. Dog bags are available at the park or bring a bag with you. No dog or human treats are allowed into the park.