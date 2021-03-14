Metro Briefs

Waverly dog park rules reiterated
WAVERLY — As the weather improves, the Waverly Bark Park will continue to be used by dog owners on a regular basis. Your dog must be immunized. Rabies and distemper shots are required for all dogs. Bordetella and a fecal screens on a regular basis are highly recommend.
Dogs must be 4 months of age or older to use the park. Dogs in heat are not allowed. Humans must be 8 years old to enter the park and 15 years old to bring a dog by themselves. Humans must control their dogs at all times. You must pick up after your dog. Failure to do so will result in a fine and loss of privileges to use the park. Dog bags are available at the park or bring a bag with you. No dog or human treats are allowed into the park.
Kaliban named to dean’s list
WATERLOO—Katherine J. Kaliban, Master of Science in art therapy, has been named to the 2020 dean’s list at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee.
College Hill plan open to review
CEDAR FALLS — Members of the community are encouraged to view the draft Imagine College Hill vision plan available online at www.ourcedarfalls.com and share their comments and questions.
Residents can continue to submit questions or comments regarding the plan to michelle.pezley@cedarfalls.com.