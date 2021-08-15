Metro Briefs

Cedar Heights road work starts Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Thursday, PCI will start phase II of the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project by closing the northern half of Greenhill Road and Cedar Heights Drive intersection.
East and westbound traffic on Greenhill will be maintained throughout construction. Cedar Heights traffic will be detoured around the intersection closure by posted detour signage.
This will go on for approximately two months, depending on the weather.
Mains to be flushed
WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works will continue its main flushing program on Thursday in the area from West Ninth Street to Sheffield Avenue between West Ridgeway Avenue and East Mitchell Avenue.
Customers living in this area will experience some discoloration in their water. You are urged not to plan a wash day on a Thursday. The water is bacterially safe.
Hinson to hold Waverly event
WAVERLY — The Bremer County GOP will hold a summer Grill and Chill luncheon from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Hinson will talk about her experiences during her first eight months in Washington, D.C., and issues facing our nation.
The event will be at Waverly City Hall; 200 First St. N.E. Register for the event at https://bremercountygop.nationbuilder.com/.
Other speakers include state Sen. Craig Johnson, state Rep. Sandy Salmon and former congressman Rod Blum.
Space is limited, so RSVP early.
Financial literacy event postponed
CEDAR FALLS — The SmartHER Money Conference has been postponed until further notice. Circumstances have changed quickly, negatively impacting the presence of presenters and attendees. Plans are to have this conference at a later date in order to share financial literacy and other resources with Iowans.
Kiwanis meeting scheduled Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elk Lodge at noon, on Tuesday, with Tavis Hall presenting on Waterloo happenings.
Call Larry at (319) 231-9871, to place your RSVP.
Waterloo Schools sets district meetings
WATERLOO — All Waterloo Schools building and office will be closed Friday until noon due to district meetings.
Offices will resume with normal hours on Monday, August 23.