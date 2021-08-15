Metro Briefs

Cedar Heights road work starts Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Thursday, PCI will start phase II of the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project by closing the northern half of Greenhill Road and Cedar Heights Drive intersection.

East and westbound traffic on Greenhill will be maintained throughout construction. Cedar Heights traffic will be detoured around the intersection closure by posted detour signage.

This will go on for approximately two months, depending on the weather.

Mains to be flushed

WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works will continue its main flushing program on Thursday in the area from West Ninth Street to Sheffield Avenue between West Ridgeway Avenue and East Mitchell Avenue.

Customers living in this area will experience some discoloration in their water. You are urged not to plan a wash day on a Thursday. The water is bacterially safe.

Hinson to hold Waverly event

WAVERLY — The Bremer County GOP will hold a summer Grill and Chill luncheon from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Hinson will talk about her experiences during her first eight months in Washington, D.C., and issues facing our nation.