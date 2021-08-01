Metro Briefs

Concert planned at Overman Park
CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Brass will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
This is the first of five programs offered in the “August Ensembles” concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.
Programs in the series will include The Saints Jazz Band on Aug. 10; Musica Ficta Brass Ensemble Aug. 17; Sugar Daddys Jazz Band Aug. 24; and California Sax Quartet Aug. 31.
Admission is free.
Free car seat checks offered
WAVERLY — Expectant families and families with children 1 month to 12 years old are invited to a free car seat check-up event. Trained staff will be ready to assist families in making sure their children are riding safely. This free event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. August 12 at Jerry Roling Motors.
Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers, and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.
This event is made possible through funding from Jerry Roling Motors and Roling Ford.
For more information please contact Sheena Frey (319) 483-1361.
Vicar installed at Shell Rock
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Peace Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, will celebrate the Installation of Vicar Mark Zieroth at the 9 a.m. service on Sunday, August 8, at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 904 Bluff Street.
Zieroth’s father will deliver the sermon. A reception welcoming Zieroth and his wife, Taylor, will be held immediately following the service.
East holds HOF ceremony Sept. 3
DES MOINES — East High School 2020-21 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place from 5 to 7 pm. Sept. 3 at the Waterloo Career Center.
The hall of fame inductees and the 2020 class will be honored at the ceremony as well.
East High will be accepting nominations for the 2021-22 athletic hall of fame on Oct. 1.
Community members are invited to submit nominees and forms can be picked up in the East High athletic office or on the website: https://www.waterlooschools.org/schoolsites/easthigh/.
Show and Shine returns to CF
CEDAR FALLS — The downtown Show and Shine car show will take place at noon Sept. 12 on Main Street.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Aug. 1 at www.communitymainstreet.org. This event is free to the public.