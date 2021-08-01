Metro Briefs

Concert planned at Overman Park

CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Brass will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

This is the first of five programs offered in the “August Ensembles” concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

Programs in the series will include The Saints Jazz Band on Aug. 10; Musica Ficta Brass Ensemble Aug. 17; Sugar Daddys Jazz Band Aug. 24; and California Sax Quartet Aug. 31.

Admission is free.

Free car seat checks offered

WAVERLY — Expectant families and families with children 1 month to 12 years old are invited to a free car seat check-up event. Trained staff will be ready to assist families in making sure their children are riding safely. This free event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. August 12 at Jerry Roling Motors.

Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers, and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.

This event is made possible through funding from Jerry Roling Motors and Roling Ford.

For more information please contact Sheena Frey (319) 483-1361.