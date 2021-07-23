Metro Briefs

Iowa Irish Fest has new app

WATERLOO — The 2021 Iowa Irish Fest has developed an official Iowa Irish Fest app, available to download on both Apple and Android devices.

App users can view the schedule for the entire festival Aug. 6-8, create a schedule personalized to them, purchase tickets, view points of interest, and take part in the 2021 Iowa Irish Fest Photo Challenge. The app is available today.

This year’s festival will include some new faces. Brother Crowe of Detroit will perform all three days. The Young Dubliners are returning for the first time in a decade on Friday and Saturday.

Several Irish bands have been added to the lineup to fill in for entertainers unable to attend, including past favorite The Gothard Sisters, traditional Celtic trio Poor Man’s Gambit, new addition The Ashley Davis Band and solo act Peadar Hickey.

Deere to donate to UNI Tech Center

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s project to renovate and modernize the Industrial Technology Center received a $750,000 commitment from John Deere Waterloo, one of the largest recruiters of UNI Department of Technology graduates. The investment is the lead industry gift to date to the capital project.

John Deere’s gift will support a $4.2 million private fundraising campaign to furnish the new facility and to equip lab and classroom spaces with industry-standard technology.

