Metro Briefs

Heroes Among Us seeks nominees
WATERLOO — MercyOne is seeking nominees for Heroes Among Us. Heroes can be from anywhere in Northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
Submit nominations online by visiting MercyOne.org/heroes. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
Survivior services changes locations
WATERLOO — Riverview Center has moved its Waterloo Survivor Services Center to 100 E. Park Ave., Suite 200 in downtown Waterloo. The new multi-functional space will help trained staff provide free, confidential, customized, equitable, and accessible services for all survivors of sexual assault/abuse and their families.
There are sponsorship and naming opportunities available for the new facility. For more information, contact Joey Taylor at joey@riverviewcenter. org.
Christmas tree collection set
WATERLOO — The city Sanitation Department will provide free curbside collection of real Christmas trees the weeks of Jan. 4-Jan. 8 and Jan. 11-Jan. 15.
Please have your real, undecorated tree to the curb by 6 a.m. on your normal garbage day during these two weeks for proper pickup. Trees more than 6 feet in length must be cut in half.
Trees that are flocked, or have lights, decorations, or garland will not be collected.
Any questions can be addressed by the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Snow emergency today in Jesup
JESUP — The city of Jesup has declared a snow emergency continuing through 5 p.m. Wednesday. No street parking is allowed.