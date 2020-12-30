Metro Briefs

Heroes Among Us seeks nominees

WATERLOO — MercyOne is seeking nominees for Heroes Among Us. Heroes can be from anywhere in Northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Submit nominations online by visiting MercyOne.org/heroes. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 8.

Survivior services changes locations

WATERLOO — Riverview Center has moved its Waterloo Survivor Services Center to 100 E. Park Ave., Suite 200 in downtown Waterloo. The new multi-functional space will help trained staff provide free, confidential, customized, equitable, and accessible services for all survivors of sexual assault/abuse and their families.

There are sponsorship and naming opportunities available for the new facility. For more information, contact Joey Taylor at joey@riverviewcenter. org.

Christmas tree collection set