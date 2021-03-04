Metro Briefs

Legion Post 138 plans fish fry
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138, 728 Commercial St., will have a fish fry from 4-7:30 p.m. or till gone on Friday.
From noon-6:30 p.m. Monday there will be a broasted chicken dinner. From noon-2 p.m. Wednesday there will be cook out burgers, hot dogs, and brats.
Pork loin dinner set in Waverly
WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 at 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will serve a pork loin meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday to go or dine in. Call 483-9287 by 5 p.m. to place your order.
Kavalier retires from MercyOne
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Jo Kavalier retired after 42 years of service from MercyOne on Tuesday.
Kavalier started her career as a medical/surgical nurse when Waterloo Medical Center was known as St. Francis Hospital. Other roles included ER nurse, house supervisor, mission services, staff development and most recently vice president and site administrator at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Kavalier plans to continue assisting MercyOne COVID-19 vaccination efforts through a position in registry.
West clarinetist’s solo featured
WATERLOO — West High band member and junior clarinetist Emma Riordan recently entered a solo performance competition sponsored by Luther College in conjunction with the Dorian Honor Band Festival. Riordan was selected as a featured performer on a special online video recital.
The recital will take place on the Luther College music department YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. Thursday. The recital will include each selected soloist video including Riordan’s. The YouTube recital link will be available for on-demand viewing for about one week.
Local wrestlers up for awards
BOONE — Fareway Stores and BodyArmor sports drink will present the Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with IAwrestle and the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes and three women finalists, regardless of their year in school and weight class, were selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes. The awards program will be at 5:30 pm. March 13 at The Arena, 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City.
Madison Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock is one of three finalists for the Ms. Wrestler award. Carter Fousek of Crestwood-Cresco is one of three finalists for the 2A Mr. Wrestler award. Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock one of three finalists for the 3A Mr. Wrestler award.