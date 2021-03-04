Metro Briefs

The recital will take place on the Luther College music department YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. Thursday. The recital will include each selected soloist video including Riordan’s. The YouTube recital link will be available for on-demand viewing for about one week.

Local wrestlers up for awards

BOONE — Fareway Stores and BodyArmor sports drink will present the Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards in coordination with IAwrestle and the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes and three women finalists, regardless of their year in school and weight class, were selected by fan and IWCOA committee votes. The awards program will be at 5:30 pm. March 13 at The Arena, 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City.