Metro Briefs

Gospel concert set June 12

WATERLOO — Local groups SaltLight and Restored will be in concert 6:30 p.m. June 12 at Bethany Bible Chapel, 4507 Rownd Street.

The event will feature traditional, contemporary and country gospel music. Members of SaltLight are Darla Eltjes Erskine, Rich Nesbit, Marlene Kampman and Megan Drinovsky. Restored includes Ray and Nancy Hemmer, Naomi Probert and Jeremy Dempster.

Water mains to be flushed

WATERLOO — Water mains will be flushed Thursday in the Maywood area from Osage Avenue to Independence Avenue from Creston Avenue to Skyview Road. You may experience discoloration and washing clothes is not recommended. The water is bacterially safe to drink.