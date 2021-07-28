Metro Briefs

To join this group call (312) 874-7636 and enter ID, 88704 when prompted.

Registration open for writers festival

DECORAH — Registration is open for the sixth biennial Luther College Writers Festival on Sept. 24 to 25.

Christine Pride and Maisy Card kick off the weekend in an opening session Sept. 24. The pair will share their experiences of working together as editor and author on Card’s debut novel “These Ghosts are Family” and Pride will discuss her own novel “We Are Not Like Them.”

The keynote address will be presented by Pulitzer-Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Center for Faith and Life.

Other authors taking part in the festival include Andre Perry, Jennifer Acker, Jennifer Colville, Kelly Daniels, Kerri Arsenault, LaTanya McQueen, Lyz Lenz, Nickolas Butler, Peter Geye and Sejal Shah, as well as Luther faculty members and alumni and Decorah community members.

To view the schedule and register for this event, visit luther.edu/writers-festival.

