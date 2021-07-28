Metro Briefs

National night out is Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — This year’s national night out Aug. 3 will focus on neighborhood events to help build relationships between citizens and local public safety personnel.
National night out is celebrated the first Tuesday in August and is an opportunity to increase police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Neighborhoods will be planning their own block parties and can contact public safety to arrange a visit from personnel and vehicles.
For more information, call: (319) 268-5159.
Zoom programs’ focus is YWCA
WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation at 11 a.m. Aug. 11, via zoom, to learn more about the YWCA.
Cindy Mohr, executive director of the YWCA, will share its history, mission, vision and current programs.
You can join this free presentation by contacting the foundation at: info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Caregiver support group in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a Alzheimer/Dementia caregiver support group from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday via conference call.
To join this group call (312) 874-7636 and enter ID, 88704 when prompted.
For more information on this group call (319) 483-4118.
Registration open for writers festival
DECORAH — Registration is open for the sixth biennial Luther College Writers Festival on Sept. 24 to 25.
Christine Pride and Maisy Card kick off the weekend in an opening session Sept. 24. The pair will share their experiences of working together as editor and author on Card’s debut novel “These Ghosts are Family” and Pride will discuss her own novel “We Are Not Like Them.”
The keynote address will be presented by Pulitzer-Prize-winning novelist Geraldine Brooks at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Center for Faith and Life.
Other authors taking part in the festival include Andre Perry, Jennifer Acker, Jennifer Colville, Kelly Daniels, Kerri Arsenault, LaTanya McQueen, Lyz Lenz, Nickolas Butler, Peter Geye and Sejal Shah, as well as Luther faculty members and alumni and Decorah community members.
To view the schedule and register for this event, visit luther.edu/writers-festival.