Metro Briefs

Peoples Clinic hires dentist
WATERLOO—Peoples Community Health Clinic welcomes a new dentist, Purvi Vaghela, DDS.
Dr. Vaghela earned her dental degree from University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine in Aurora, Colorado; Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from K.M. Shah Dental College and Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat; and Master of Science in Dentistry from the UAB School of Dentistry in Birmingham, Alabama. Her specific areas of interest include preventive dentistry.
In addition to Peoples Clinic, 905 Franklin St., Vaghela also practices at Peoples Clinic Butler County, 118 South Main St. in Clarksville, on select days. Visit www.peoples-clinic.com or call 874-3000 for more information.
LSB announces new hires
WATERLOO—Brittney Doland has been hired as a contact center specialist at Lincoln Savings Bank’s Tower Park branch. From Waterloo, Brittney graduated high school in 2008 and attended Hawkeye Community College.
Chelsea Bagg has been hired as a mortgage loan processor at the Kimball Operations Center. Bagg was born and raised in Waterloo and graduated from West High School.
Lori Mattson has been hired as a mortgage loan processor at the Kimball Operations Center. From Waterloo, Mattson received her degree in elementary education and has worked for 25 years in mortgage servicing.
Jennifer Harres has been hired as a controller and cashier for at the Hudson branch. Harres earned a degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1993, passed the CPA exam in 1994, and then graduated from Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2013.
Kelly Wyman has been hired as a loan servicing specialist at the Kimball Operations Center. Wyman is attending the University of Dubuque and expects to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in 2023.
Trey Dugan has been hired as an intern at the Kimball Operations Center. Dugan graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School and currently attends the University of Northern Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!