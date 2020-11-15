Metro Briefs

Lori Mattson has been hired as a mortgage loan processor at the Kimball Operations Center. From Waterloo, Mattson received her degree in elementary education and has worked for 25 years in mortgage servicing.

Jennifer Harres has been hired as a controller and cashier for at the Hudson branch. Harres earned a degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1993, passed the CPA exam in 1994, and then graduated from Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2013.

Kelly Wyman has been hired as a loan servicing specialist at the Kimball Operations Center. Wyman is attending the University of Dubuque and expects to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in 2023.

Trey Dugan has been hired as an intern at the Kimball Operations Center. Dugan graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School and currently attends the University of Northern Iowa.

