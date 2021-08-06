Metro Briefs

Stuff the bus event at Walmart stores
WATERLOO — The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual “Stuff the Bus” event Friday through Sunday at both Walmart locations. Donations may be dropped off at collection bins at the front of each store.
Auto, transportation career open house
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host an open house showcasing automotive and transportation careers from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 Hammond Ave.
These careers are growing fast in Iowa, with the demand for truck drivers expected to create over 1,000 jobs each year.
It is also an opportunity to learn about other transportation-related programs available, such as diesel technology, automotive technology, and auto collision technologies.
Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.
Food will be available and guests will be entered in a drawing for door prizes and discounts on upcoming classes.
There is a road closure on Hammond Avenue bridge over Sink Creek, south of Orange Road Please use an alternate route.
For more information, call the Regional Transportation Training Center at (319) 296-4286.
Upper Iowa back at Iowa State Fair
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University will have a information booth at the Varied Industries Building from August 12-22 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. It will offer the opportunity for high school and college students to win tuition awards and free classes.
To be eligible to win one of two one-year tuition awards, entrants must be at least 16 years of age by Sunday, August 22. The award is valid only for students who wish to attend classes at the Fayette campus. In addition, students may register for a chance to win a free undergraduate or graduate class at any UIU center or online. Eleven free classes will be awarded. All entrants receive a free pair of sunglasses.
The public is invited to stop by to learn more about UIU and purchase Peacock apparel and merchandise. Alumni who visit the booth may register for a free gift.
Doggie dip planned Aug. 23 at The Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The annual Doggie Dip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. August 23 at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Dogs must be licensed and accompanied by one to three owners.
Admission is $5/per dog and additional owners are $4 each. Season swim passes are not honored for this event.
An adult must be present.
Butterfly release fundraiser set
WATERLOO — Celebrate someone you love at the 10th annual Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember fundraiser at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
Food is available while supplies last, family fun, and live music with Never the Less all begin at 1 p.m.
For each memorial or honorary donation of $25, a butterfly will be dedicated in their honor. Tribute names will be displayed at the event if the donation is received by Aug. 27. Those donating will also receive a keepsake certificate to personalize and keep as a reminder of the day.
T-shirts are for sale at $15 each via curbside service from 11 to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Cedar Valley Hospice Center, 900 Tower Park Drive. They can also be shipped for $20 by calling (319) 272-2002.
For more information or to dedicate a butterfly, visit www.cvhospice.org.