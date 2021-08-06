Metro Briefs

Upper Iowa back at Iowa State Fair

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University will have a information booth at the Varied Industries Building from August 12-22 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. It will offer the opportunity for high school and college students to win tuition awards and free classes.

To be eligible to win one of two one-year tuition awards, entrants must be at least 16 years of age by Sunday, August 22. The award is valid only for students who wish to attend classes at the Fayette campus. In addition, students may register for a chance to win a free undergraduate or graduate class at any UIU center or online. Eleven free classes will be awarded. All entrants receive a free pair of sunglasses.

The public is invited to stop by to learn more about UIU and purchase Peacock apparel and merchandise. Alumni who visit the booth may register for a free gift.

Doggie dip planned Aug. 23 at The Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The annual Doggie Dip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. August 23 at The Falls Aquatic Center.

Dogs must be licensed and accompanied by one to three owners.

Admission is $5/per dog and additional owners are $4 each. Season swim passes are not honored for this event.