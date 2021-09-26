Metro Briefs

Funds raised for

East African wells

WAVERLY -- Residents of Eisenach Village at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community have exceeded their $10,000 to benefit Water to Thrive. Donations are still being accepted.

Water to Thrive builds water wells in East Africa in locations were clean water is not available. Average cost of a well is $5,000.

To learn more or donate, visit www.watertothrive.org.

Valley Lutheran sets

fall open house

CEDAR FALLS -- A fall open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St.

Those attending will hear about the school's focus on Christian education and high academic achievement. Financial aid may be available.

Photo contest

deadline Oct. 15

CEDAR FALLS -- Deadline is Oct. 15 to enter the Black Hawk County Conservation Photo Contest.

It is open to amateur photographers. Categories include wildlife, landscape, recreation and an "on-the-go" category for cell phone photos.