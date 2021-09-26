Metro Briefs

Funds raised for
East African wells
WAVERLY -- Residents of Eisenach Village at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community have exceeded their $10,000 to benefit Water to Thrive. Donations are still being accepted.
Water to Thrive builds water wells in East Africa in locations were clean water is not available. Average cost of a well is $5,000.
To learn more or donate, visit www.watertothrive.org.
Valley Lutheran sets
fall open house
CEDAR FALLS -- A fall open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St.
Those attending will hear about the school's focus on Christian education and high academic achievement. Financial aid may be available.
Photo contest
deadline Oct. 15
CEDAR FALLS -- Deadline is Oct. 15 to enter the Black Hawk County Conservation Photo Contest.
It is open to amateur photographers. Categories include wildlife, landscape, recreation and an "on-the-go" category for cell phone photos.
All photos must be taken in parks and areas managed by Black Hawk County Conservation. Visit BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Parks tab for a list of qualifying properties. For complete contest rules and how to enter, visit HartmanReserve.org and use the Opportunities menu.
Mayor's 22nd annual
fun run is Tuesday
WATERLOO -- Approximately 1,000 fourth-graders from Waterloo public and private schools are expected to participate in Tuesday's 22nd Mayor's Annual Fun Run, sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club.
A short program begins at 9:45 a.m. KWWL's Ron Steele will serve as master of ceremonies. Mayor Quentin Hart will kick off the event. Timi Brown-Powers from MercyOne Northeast Iowa will discuss healthy living.
The run begins at the corner of Park Avenue and Commercial Street, continuing on Park Avenue and across the river to Mulberry Street, turning on Mulberry to Fourth Street across the river to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
Volunteers will be placed along the route for assistance.
Following the run, students will eat a sack lunch at Expo Plaza. At 11:45 a.m., students will board buses and spend the afternoon learning about healthy activities and venues in the community.