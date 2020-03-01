Metro briefs

Snowden House to host brunch

WATERLOO — The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will host a St. Patrick’s Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 15 at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

The menu will include baked ham, egg strata, assorted sweet pastries, fruit cups and coffee. Complimentary champagne and sparkling cider will also be provided.

Cost for all ages is $12. Tickets may be purchased at the Grout Museum, 503 South St, by calling 234-6357, online at gmdistrict.org/calendar, or at the door the day of the event.

Proceeds will benefit The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses, who support both of the Grout Museum District’s historic homes: the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.

Parkinson’s topic of Waverly event

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s Disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon March 14 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition. The event is free and open to the public.

“Swallowing Issues” will be presented by Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP – WHC speech therapy.

Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

