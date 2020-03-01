Metro briefs

Young Women’s Conference set
WATERLOO — The second annual SHINE – Young Women’s Conference will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black’s Building.
The University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education is hosting the event for Waterloo Community Schools’ middle and high school students who participate in the Trio Educational Talent Search program. It is focused on teaching girls how to be “Strong, Healthy, Independent, Natural and Empowered” young women.
About 200 girls are expected to attend.
Yolanda Williams from Big Brother, Big Sisters is keynote speaker. An interactive round table event follow. Afternoon breakouts sessions will feature presenters Felicia Smith with the city of Waterloo and Sarah Smith with AmeriCorps/Iowa State Extension.
For more information, contact director Sunni Kegebein at sunni.kegebein@uni.edu or 273-4784 or Janet Priemer at priemerj@uni.edu or 273-4791.
Kiwanis meet on Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Sheila Sartorius, Iowa State University horticulture assistant, will discuss Carver Academy Greenhouse. To join the Tuesday meetings, call Larry Cain at 231-9871.
Snowden House to host brunch
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will host a St. Patrick’s Brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 15 at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.
The menu will include baked ham, egg strata, assorted sweet pastries, fruit cups and coffee. Complimentary champagne and sparkling cider will also be provided.
Cost for all ages is $12. Tickets may be purchased at the Grout Museum, 503 South St, by calling 234-6357, online at gmdistrict.org/calendar, or at the door the day of the event.
Proceeds will benefit The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses, who support both of the Grout Museum District’s historic homes: the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.
Parkinson’s topic of Waverly event
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s Disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon March 14 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition. The event is free and open to the public.
“Swallowing Issues” will be presented by Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP – WHC speech therapy.
Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.