Metro Briefs

CEDAR FALLS — Free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes is available. Due to COVID-19, assistance is available only by appointment using a drop-off model to protect the health of clients and Tax-Aide volunteers. Taxpayers make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop-off their tax documents, preferably photocopies. Taxpayers will pick up and sign their completed return at a second appointment a few days later. Appointments are available at the following locations: Waterloo: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. (rear entrance), and Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance. Cedar Falls: First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Oelwein: First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave N.E., Waverly: Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave. To schedule an appointment or for more infornation, leave a voice message at (319) 334-1019. Messages will be returned within 24 hours, Monday to Friday. Taxpayers can also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.