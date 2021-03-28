Metro Briefs

Farmers market in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Farmer’s Market begins from 8 a.m. to noon on May 15. A meeting will be held at 6:30 pm. April 14, for new and returning vendors Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd. Masks will be required. For more information, call (319) 334-7161.
Career Center sets summer camp
WATERLOO — Students in grades six through eight for the 2021-22 school year may attend a three-day summer camp from June 6-8 at the Waterloo Career Center.
Each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. students can learn about careers in business, culinary arts, digital graphics, health, manufacturing and more.
The camp is free to all middle school students. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Transportation will also be available at pick-up and drop-off locations at at Bunger, Carver and Hoover middle schools. Parents and guardians are responsible for transportation to those sites.
Registration is from April 5-May 3. A Google link is on the websites and social media pages of the Waterloo Schools and Waterloo Career Center. Students must attend all three days. Space is limited. Masks are required and social distancing regulations will be followed as allowed in classrooms.
Tax assistance now available
CEDAR FALLS — Free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes is available. Due to COVID-19, assistance is available only by appointment using a drop-off model to protect the health of clients and Tax-Aide volunteers. Taxpayers make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop-off their tax documents, preferably photocopies. Taxpayers will pick up and sign their completed return at a second appointment a few days later. Appointments are available at the following locations: Waterloo: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. (rear entrance), and Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance. Cedar Falls: First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Oelwein: First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave N.E., Waverly: Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave. To schedule an appointment or for more infornation, leave a voice message at (319) 334-1019. Messages will be returned within 24 hours, Monday to Friday. Taxpayers can also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.