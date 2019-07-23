Road to close
for inspection
WATERLOO -- The intersection of Randolph Street and Liberty Avenue will be closing Wednesday for a gas line inspection.
The Waterloo Engineering Department said the intersection is expected to close at 7 a.m. and could remain closed for two days to two weeks, depending on the results of the excavation.
River cleanup,
festival set
WATERLOO -- The Cedar River Festival and Cleanup will take place Saturday and Sunday. Marking 32 years, it is Iowa's longest-running river cleanup.
Cleanup volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Island Park in Cedar Falls where they'll be bused to the river launch site. Volunteers will canoe the river back to Island Park, collecting trash along the way. Trash will be emptied and lunch served at Island Park around noon.
The music festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Spicoli's in Waterloo. Performers include Dave Zollo, Eric Nelson Trio, Rush Cleveland Trio, Floyd Sires, and Raldo & Friends. Craft vendors also will be on hand.
For more information, go to the Cedar River Festival Group Facebook page.
KHKE/KUNI sets
annual meeting
CEDAR FALLS -- The annual meeting of the Friends of KHKE/KUNI will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Rudy’s Tacos, 2401 Falls Ave.
The agenda includes the election of directors and any other pertinent business that requires action during the annual meeting of the membership. The meeting is open to all members of Iowa Public Radio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.