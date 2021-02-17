Metro Briefs

Youth City Council addresses suicide
WATERLOO—Waterloo Youth City Council members and advisers will receive suicide awareness training from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phelps Youth Pavilion. Ryan Nesbit, co-director of “Alive and Running Iowa,” will lead the training. Tom Eachus, executive director of Unity-Point Health Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center will also be there in support.
The workshop will cover suicide statistics, warning signs, and how to ask, question, persuade and refer those exhibiting warning signs. Call 231-2401 or 429-0545 with any questions.
CF writer appears in ‘Chicken Soup’
CEDAR FALLS—Tyann Sheldon Rouw of Cedar Falls contributed a story that was published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention.” She wrote, “A Miraculous Message of Love from Beyond” for the book that was published Jan. 12.
Rouw received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree from Drake University. For more information, go to: tyannsheldonrouw.weebly.com.
Veridian promotes Waverly woman
WATERLOO—Veridian Credit Union has promoted Monica Tellinghuisen to the position of enrollment team leader for Veridian’s fiscal solutions. Tellinghuisen is a resident of Waverly and has been employed at Veridian for six years.
Waverly vets hold fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host a fish fry Friday, with carry out from 5-6:30 p.m. and in-person dining from 5:30-7 p.m. Submit your order by 5 p.m. Thursday by calling (319) 483-9287.
VGM Forbin has new president
WATERLOO — Lindy Tentinger transitioned to her role as president of VGM Forbin on Feb. 8.
In her previous role as senior vice president of marketing for VGM & Associates, Tentinger managed marketing and strategic growth efforts for multiple VGM brands. Prior to joining VGM in 2017, Tentinger worked for CBE Companies for 11 years.