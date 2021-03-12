Metro Briefs

Persimmon award nominations sought
WATERLOO — The YWCA is seeking nominations for their 15th annual Women of Persimmon awards. Women of Persimmon awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of all who live in the Cedar Valley community.
These women and organizations exemplify the mission of the YWCA — to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Nominations may be submitted in the following categories: Professional/Business Woman; Volunteer; Young Woman of Tomorrow (for women ages 18-25); Youth Advocate; and Business/Organization that Empowers Women. Descriptions of each category are included in the nomination packet.
Nominations forms must be received by Monday online at www.ywcabhc.org or by calling or emailing Cindy Mohr at 234-7589, ext. 227, or lmohr@ywcabhc.org
Empty bowls campaign set
WATERLOO —The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will have its 12th annual Empty Bowls event March 19-26. This year the event will be held entirely online.
The goal is to raise awareness on the issue of hunger. Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and participate in a silent auction all week long. Each day there will be new auction items as well as engaging content to raise awareness on social media. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and several gift certificates.
To purchase tickets, visit www.emptybowls.live/tickets.
Enrollment set for kindergarten
WATERLOO — Kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is open to children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15.
A link will be posted on the district website and Facebook page for families to register online. For questions or to request a mailed copy of registration materials, call 433-2048 and leave your name and address or email registration@waterlooschools.org.
Prom expo set at Career Center
WATERLOO — The 2nd annual Prom Expo is from 9-2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Waterloo Career Center, 1348 Katoski Drive, Waterloo. This is a free admission, one-stop-shop for prom preparation that includes door prizes. For all dresses sold, the owner gets back 90% of the selling price and the Waterloo Career Center keeps 10%. The funds will help cover costs on other projects.