Metro Briefs

Persimmon award nominations sought

WATERLOO — The YWCA is seeking nominations for their 15th annual Women of Persimmon awards. Women of Persimmon awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of all who live in the Cedar Valley community.

These women and organizations exemplify the mission of the YWCA — to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Nominations may be submitted in the following categories: Professional/Business Woman; Volunteer; Young Woman of Tomorrow (for women ages 18-25); Youth Advocate; and Business/Organization that Empowers Women. Descriptions of each category are included in the nomination packet.

Nominations forms must be received by Monday online at www.ywcabhc.org or by calling or emailing Cindy Mohr at 234-7589, ext. 227, or lmohr@ywcabhc.org

Empty bowls campaign set

WATERLOO —The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will have its 12th annual Empty Bowls event March 19-26. This year the event will be held entirely online.