Metro Briefs

Polka party
set at WCA
WATERLOO -- Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will open the RiverLoop Rhythms concert series at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
The band, featuring Becky Livermore on accordion and vocals, is from Mount Vernon and has been performing polka, waltzes, big band tunes, party favorites and more since 1988, including at the Smithsonian Institution’s Festival of American Folklife in Washington, D.C.
The series is presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Admission is free. Hungry Charlie’s food truck will be on site.
Sweep volunteers
needed Saturday
WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for the Main Street Sweep from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Main Street Waterloo.
Check-in will be at Main Street Waterloo, 212 E. Fourth St. Iowa Love is offering a complimentary shirt for the first 30 volunteers who sign up. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.
To volunteer, go to: https://mainstreetwaterloo3.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=38575.
Waverly sets
holiday hours
WAVERLY -- City offices in Waverly, including the recycling center and yard waste site, will be closed May 31 for Memorial Day.
Garbage or curbside recycling scheduled for that date will take place June 1. The recycling center and yard waste site will be open from 8 to 4 p.m. May 29.
John Deere
assists India
John Deere has provided more than $2.7 million to provide urgent medical resources and ongoing support to assist India during COVID-19.
John Deere India will work with United Way Mumbai to develop health care infrastructure as needed by state disaster management authorities overseeing COVID-19 response efforts. These include providing oxygen generator plants, oxygen concentrators, ambulances, ventilators, child ventilators, setting up intensive care units and other medical devices to establish health care centers.
Can/bottle drive
set at West High
WATERLOO -- The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can and bottle drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Students will remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles at the Baltimore Street entrance to West High's parking lot.
Funds raised support the vocal music department.