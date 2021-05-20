Metro Briefs

Polka party

set at WCA

WATERLOO -- Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will open the RiverLoop Rhythms concert series at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

The band, featuring Becky Livermore on accordion and vocals, is from Mount Vernon and has been performing polka, waltzes, big band tunes, party favorites and more since 1988, including at the Smithsonian Institution’s Festival of American Folklife in Washington, D.C.

The series is presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Admission is free. Hungry Charlie’s food truck will be on site.

Sweep volunteers

needed Saturday

WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for the Main Street Sweep from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Main Street Waterloo.

Check-in will be at Main Street Waterloo, 212 E. Fourth St. Iowa Love is offering a complimentary shirt for the first 30 volunteers who sign up. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

To volunteer, go to: https://mainstreetwaterloo3.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=38575.