Metro Briefs

Teen vaccines now available
CVS Health is taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12-15 now across Iowa.
The Pfizer-BioNTech will be the vaccine used, and a parent or guardian must accompany the child.
Contact your local CVS for more information.
Local students get scholarships
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls High School Honors Convocation and the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation donors celebrated by recognizing the accomplishments of their 2021 scholarship recipients. Fifteen scholarships were awarded to: Samantha Leeper, Victoria Ulrich, Sophia Bailey, Alanna Fishel, Jenna Atkins, Samuel Mennen, Elise Glascock, Randy Zhang, Isaac Kime, Kallista Mohl, Elise Considine, Michael Goodenbour, Jenna Atkins, Alanna Fishel, and Mandi Warren.
CFSF gave over $25,000 in either one-time or renewable scholarships this year to Cedar Falls graduates. To read more about CFSF scholarships, visit cfschools.org/foundation.
Grants awarded to Iowa colleges
DES MOINES — The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education awarded $60,000 to 13 automotive programs at community colleges across Iowa as part of its ongoing efforts to support automotive education in the state of Iowa. The grants provide funds for equipment, tools and program development needed by each school.
They are a nonprofit entity established in 1995 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. The IAD Foundation’s mission is to support educational, research and charitable activities that positively impact the automotive industry. Since 1998, the foundation has awarded more than 200 scholarships to students across Iowa. The foundation launched its community college grant program in 2017 and has awarded more than $180,000 in grant money since the program’s inception.
Vaccines available for persons 12-15
WATERLOO — Hy-Vee and UnityPoint are now administrating the COVID-19 vaccines for individuals ages 12-15. Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved for this age group.
Parents or guardians must accompany the minor and you can walk in or schedule an appointment.
Contact your local Hy-Vee pharmacy or call UnityPoint at (319) 226-2600 with any questions.
Sertoma Club donates devices
WATERLOO — In an effort to better accommodate patients with hearing impairments, the Cedar Valley Sertoma Club donated two Portable InfoLoop listening devices to UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.
The devices are compatible with hearing aids that have t-coils and cochlear implants. They help communication by amplifying conversation while reducing background noise. The devices are self-contained.
The Cedar Valley Sertoma Club has long had a focus on improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss. Locally, it’s worked with the Roy Eblen Speech & Hearing Clinic on the University of Northern Iowa campus. In addition, it provides scholarships to future speech language pathologists and audiologists, as well as students attending area colleges who have hearing loss.
Schools offering food this summer
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools are participating in the summer food program this year. Meals will be provided to all children at no charge and are the same for all children regardless of any other factors. They will be provided at a first come, first serve basis.
For locations, dates, and times, call: (319) 433-1826.