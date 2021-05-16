Metro Briefs

WATERLOO — In an effort to better accommodate patients with hearing impairments, the Cedar Valley Sertoma Club donated two Portable InfoLoop listening devices to UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

The devices are compatible with hearing aids that have t-coils and cochlear implants. They help communication by amplifying conversation while reducing background noise. The devices are self-contained.

The Cedar Valley Sertoma Club has long had a focus on improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss. Locally, it’s worked with the Roy Eblen Speech & Hearing Clinic on the University of Northern Iowa campus. In addition, it provides scholarships to future speech language pathologists and audiologists, as well as students attending area colleges who have hearing loss.

Schools offering food this summer

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools are participating in the summer food program this year. Meals will be provided to all children at no charge and are the same for all children regardless of any other factors. They will be provided at a first come, first serve basis.

For locations, dates, and times, call: (319) 433-1826.

