Metro Briefs

Students join Luther society

CEDAR FALLS — Two Cedar Falls women have been inducted into the Luther College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa: Emily Lehman and Carina Hansen.

Alumna inductee Nancy Jones gave this year’s Ruth A. Davis Memorial Lecture to the Zoom audience of faculty, students, staff and parents. To view the ceremony, you can view this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6k4b8UBdIM.

Farm Bureau scholarships

DES MOINES — Iowa Farm Bureau Federation has awarded 27 emerging young leaders with a $2,500 scholarship to support their agricultural education at their chosen university or college. In addition to this year’s 27 new IFBF scholarship recipients and 126 renewals, two memorial scholarships were also awarded.

Three graduating high school students from each of IFBF’s nine districts received a first-time Farm Bureau scholarship to put toward a two or four year degree at an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges and technical schools.

Eligibility is based on Farm Bureau membership, academic achievement, financial need, community and extracurricular involvement and letters of recommendation.