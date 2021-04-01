Metro Briefs

Controlled burn
set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- A prescribed burn within the boundaries of Prairie Lakes Park will take place next week, as weather permits. If weather doesn't allow the burn, it will take place the following week. The Cedar Falls Parks/Public Works staff will work with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
Prescribed burns are used to control invasive plant species and to restore and maintain native plant communities that will benefit wildlife and promote sustainable ecosystem services. Call 273-8629 for more information.
DOT extends REAL ID
deadline to Oct. 1
WATERLOO -- Iowa Department of Transportation is advising residents to obtain their REAL ID by Oct. 1. The Waterloo Municipal Airport is partnering with Iowa DOT's Aviation Bureau to encourage Iowans to get the card.
Anyone who flies commercially will need a REAL ID (gold star) or acceptable identity document, or be subject to additional screening and potential delay.
The deadline was extended due to COVID-19.
REAL ID is a federal act focusing on anti-terrorism, fraud protection and security specific to the production of driver's licenses and ID cards that control access to federal facilities requiring identification to enter; federally regulated commercial aircraft and nuclear power facilities.
CF AMVETS hosts
Friday fish fry
CEDAR FALLS -- AMVETS Riders Chapter 49, 1934 Irving St., will host a fish fry beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The all-you-can-eat meal will be served until gone and includes fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. Dine-in, carry-out and curbside service is available. To order or for cost information, call 231-3820.
Yard waste
pickup starts
WATERLOO -- Yard waste curbside service begins Monday. Collection is on the same day as a customer's regular trash service.
For a schedule or to sign up for service, visit the Sanitation Department at www.cityofwaterloo.com, or call 291-4455.
The city's Compost Facility, 2745 Independence Ave., will open today. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.
Pony Express Ride
parade set Friday
WATERLOO -- A Pony Express Ride to benefit Easter Seals' Iowa Camp Sunnyside will take place at 3 p.m. Friday. The parade route is from Lafayette Road in Evansdale to the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., in Waterloo.
A horseman will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Lafayette and Evans roads in Evansdale.
CF to conduct
compliance checks
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Police Division and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division are partnering to conduct alcohol compliance checks at all businesses holding liquor licenses in Cedar Falls.
Under the supervision of law enforcement, underage persons will attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages at Cedar Falls businesses. This will include all convenience stores, restaurants, bars and specialty stores that have any type of liquor license.
The goal is to ensure liquor license establishments are complying with age requirements of Iowa alcohol laws. The criminal penalty for selling alcohol to an underage person is a fine of $500 for the employee and the Alcoholic Beverage Division can issue civil penalties against the licensee.
Cedar Valley Hospice
receives award
WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Hospice has been awarded the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the second consecutive year. This award is Gallup’s premier recognition for engaged workplace cultures.
Only companies that survey their employees with the Gallup Q12 assessment tool and have a participation of 80% or higher are considered.