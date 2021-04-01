Metro Briefs

Controlled burn

set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- A prescribed burn within the boundaries of Prairie Lakes Park will take place next week, as weather permits. If weather doesn't allow the burn, it will take place the following week. The Cedar Falls Parks/Public Works staff will work with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

Prescribed burns are used to control invasive plant species and to restore and maintain native plant communities that will benefit wildlife and promote sustainable ecosystem services. Call 273-8629 for more information.

DOT extends REAL ID

deadline to Oct. 1

WATERLOO -- Iowa Department of Transportation is advising residents to obtain their REAL ID by Oct. 1. The Waterloo Municipal Airport is partnering with Iowa DOT's Aviation Bureau to encourage Iowans to get the card.

Anyone who flies commercially will need a REAL ID (gold star) or acceptable identity document, or be subject to additional screening and potential delay.

The deadline was extended due to COVID-19.