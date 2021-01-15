Metro Briefs

No Courier
on MLK day
WATERLOO - There will be no Courier print edition Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Library closed
for MLK Day
WATERLOO-The Waterloo Public Library will not offer library services Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Bankers seeking
scholarship apps
WATERLOO - The Iowa Bankers Association is again accepting applications for the John Hughes Memorial Scholarship to the Iowa School of Banking. This scholarship was established as a memorial in 1986 for Hills, Iowa, banker John Hughes. Two individuals, one from an Iowa college or university and one employed by a news organization in Iowa, will be selected to receive the annual award.
The scholarship will pay all room, board, and tuition expenses for the student to attend the first year of a two-year school.
The deadline is April 9. The selected student will be notified of acceptance by April 15.
Contact Darcy Burnett at dburnett@iowabankers.com or 800-532-1423.
Free clinic gets
dental grant
WATERLOO - The Allen College Engagement-Salvation Army Partnership (ACE-SAP) free clinic received a $5,000 grant from the Waterloo Community Foundation to provide dental services for patients at the clinic.
Funding will help cover the cost of off-site dental services for patients referred to area dental providers. Screenings, fluoride treatments, and education will be provided on-site.
This is the only free clinic in the Cedar Valley to provide low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals health care services at no cost. This clinic is located inside the Waterloo Salvation Army at 207 Logan Ave. Care if provided by registered nurses who are students in the Allen College nurse practitioner program.
The clinic will be open from 9-5 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 21 to May 6 (except March 18 and April 8). Additional clinic hours will be 1-5 p.m. on select Wednesdays: Feb. 3 and 17, March 3 and 31 and April 14 and 28.
Adaptive ski
event Jan. 31
WATERLOO - Clark & Associates will host its fourth annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event Sunday, Jan. 31, at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque.
This event is free for those with disabilities and special needs and will include all equipment and lift passes. Family and friends wishing to participate will be responsible for applicable fees. Many pandemic safety precautions will be in place such as face mask requirements, social distancing, more stringent cleaning, touchless payment options, and limits on the numbers of visitors in the resorts, restaurants, and other open areas. Pre-purchased tickets will be available outside to avoid in-person transactions.
This event will be led by certified ski instructors with a 2-to-1 instructor to student ratio in three sessions; 9:30-11:30 a.m. 12-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Reservations are required with a limited number of participants per session. Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Reservations are being taken now until Jan. 28. If you have questions or would like to make a reservation, contact Chad Remmert at cremmert@clarkpo.com.