Metro Briefs

Funding will help cover the cost of off-site dental services for patients referred to area dental providers. Screenings, fluoride treatments, and education will be provided on-site.

This is the only free clinic in the Cedar Valley to provide low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals health care services at no cost. This clinic is located inside the Waterloo Salvation Army at 207 Logan Ave. Care if provided by registered nurses who are students in the Allen College nurse practitioner program.

The clinic will be open from 9-5 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 21 to May 6 (except March 18 and April 8). Additional clinic hours will be 1-5 p.m. on select Wednesdays: Feb. 3 and 17, March 3 and 31 and April 14 and 28.

Adaptive ski

event Jan. 31



WATERLOO - Clark & Associates will host its fourth annual Winter Fun on the Slopes adaptive ski event Sunday, Jan. 31, at Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque.