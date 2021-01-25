Metro Briefs

Bank employee passes exam
CHARLES CITY — Lora Mills of First Security Bank & Trust has passed her accredited trust operations professional exam.
Mills relocated to Charles City from Cedar Falls and joined First Security with 18 years of experience in banking, primarily assisting in the trust and wealth management areas. One of Mills’ areas of expertise includes providing a streamlined approach for client services.
CF police begin I-PLEDGE checks
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls police division have launched a program to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products out of the hands of underage persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws.
Within the next two weeks, officers will be conducting compliance checks on local establishments as part of the I-PLEDGE program. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, will enter establishments and attempt to buy tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products. Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products to an underage purchaser include a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for a second offense, and a $500 fine for third and subsequent offenses. However, handing out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program.
GreenState gives to UI hospital
GreenState Credit Union gave $100,000 to support a fund within the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. This is noted to be the largest gift to date for this specific account.
The Extenuating Circumstances Fund functions independently but falls under the Continuity of Care program at UISFCH. The Continuity of Care program is a family-centered service of the hospital, helping families with children who have special health care needs. Within the Continuity of Care program, the Extenuating Circumstances Fund can provide families with gas cards, hotel stays, meal cards, and the occasional electricity bill at home.
Program offers free tax service
CEDAR FALLS — AARP and RSVP, its local sponsor, are again offering free tax preparation assistance and filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes. Due to COVID-19, assistance is available only by appointment using a drop-off model.
To schedule an appointment, call 334-1019 or go to www.vccv.org/taxaide.
Waterloo native takes vows
WATERLOO — Sister Marissa Butler, a native of Waterloo professed religious vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience and to service those in need as a vowed member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas on Jan. 17.
The ceremony took place at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo. The first profession of vows is a step in the multi-year process of becoming a member of religious order.
Sister Marissa earned a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids and a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in Chicago.
WHC launches support groups
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will begin support groups in February.
Alzheimer’s/dementia caregiver support group will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 2, via a conference call. Call (312) 874-7636 and enter ID 88704 when prompted. For questions about this group, call 483-4118.
Support for families of children with special needs group will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 via Google Meet: meet.google.com/mjo-dbsh-sbo, or conference call: 1-541-671-5787, PIN: 226924589. For questions about this group, call 352-5644 and ask for Kayla or Kristin.