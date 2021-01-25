Metro Briefs

Bank employee passes exam

Mills relocated to Charles City from Cedar Falls and joined First Security with 18 years of experience in banking, primarily assisting in the trust and wealth management areas. One of Mills’ areas of expertise includes providing a streamlined approach for client services.

CF police begin I-PLEDGE checks

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls police division have launched a program to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products out of the hands of underage persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws.

Within the next two weeks, officers will be conducting compliance checks on local establishments as part of the I-PLEDGE program. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, will enter establishments and attempt to buy tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products. Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor products to an underage purchaser include a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for a second offense, and a $500 fine for third and subsequent offenses. However, handing out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program.