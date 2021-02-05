Metro Briefs

Legislative forum planned Feb. 12
WATERLOO — The next legislative public forum will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 12. It will focus on the topic of the economy. This will be on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.
For more information, call (319) 493-2015.
Buchanan County receives award
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County has received a Best of Iowa Excellence Award. Business Expansion and Strategic Trends (BEST of Iowa) is a unique collaboration of local economic development groups working with Iowa’s utilities and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The group’s mission is to meet with Iowa companies to identify local economic trends, business needs and opportunities.
“Getting firsthand feedback from businesses across our state is critical to making sure we’re setting the stage for economic success,” said Drew Conrad, director at the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa. “We realized early in 2020 that we needed to focus our efforts on the unique challenges of doing business in a pandemic. We hope that this information will help leaders pinpoint how to best support the hardworking people of Iowa.”
Visit https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/best to read the full report. To find out more about Buchanan County Economic Development go to www.growbuchanan.com.
Parkinson’s support group meets Feb. 13
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s caregiver and support group from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 13 via Google meet or by conference call.
To attend via Google meet, go to: meet.google.com/yve-odkg-wjz. By phone: (405) 498-2780, code: 304 452 781#.
Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.
WCF Coin Club meets Tuesday
WATERLOO-The WCF Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. This is dues day and new member day. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots. Stop at the head table for registration and a number. Wear a mask and maintain 6 feet social distancing. Check www.w-cfcoinclub to make sure there are no cancellations.
Surgical weight loss presentation set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 via Google Meet.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033. How to participate: Google Meet: meet.google.com/vyy-kpkn-hck, or by phone: 1 (617) 675-4444, PIN: 858 774 211 4198.