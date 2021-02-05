Metro Briefs

Legislative forum planned Feb. 12

WATERLOO — The next legislative public forum will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 12. It will focus on the topic of the economy. This will be on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.

For more information, call (319) 493-2015.

Buchanan County receives award

INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County has received a Best of Iowa Excellence Award. Business Expansion and Strategic Trends (BEST of Iowa) is a unique collaboration of local economic development groups working with Iowa’s utilities and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The group’s mission is to meet with Iowa companies to identify local economic trends, business needs and opportunities.