Metro Briefs

BUCHANAN—The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission had the opportunity to play Santa for some of Buchanan County’s communities during this holiday season. A little over three years ago BCEDC received 10 used laptops as a donation from Rockwell Collins to develop a mobile computer lab. Since then, these computers have been available to BCEDC investers, communities, and anyone in the county to check out for their organization. They were only used sporadically, and not at all in the last year and a half. Therefore, the BCEDC board felt there was a better use for these computers.