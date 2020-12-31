Metro Briefs

Snow delays COVID tests
WATERLOO—The recent winter storm may impact COVID-19 testing, sample transport and processing.
Sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab was cancelled Tuesday in some areas of the state where travel was not recommended. That will result in a delay in delivery to the lab, processing, and ultimately reporting results to patients. However, results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occur.
Veridian seeks candidates
WATERLOO—Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors. Five people will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at a virtual annual meeting April 20. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 29.
More information is available at veridiancu.org/election, or by contacting Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.
BCEDC provides
free
computers
BUCHANAN—The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission had the opportunity to play Santa for some of Buchanan County’s communities during this holiday season. A little over three years ago BCEDC received 10 used laptops as a donation from Rockwell Collins to develop a mobile computer lab. Since then, these computers have been available to BCEDC investers, communities, and anyone in the county to check out for their organization. They were only used sporadically, and not at all in the last year and a half. Therefore, the BCEDC board felt there was a better use for these computers.
To learn more about BCEDC go to www.growbuchanan.com or contact BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call (319) 334-7497.