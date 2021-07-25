Metro Briefs

La Porte senior

at Girls Nation

LA PORTE CITY -- Wendy Riggle is among 31 American Legion Auxiliary volunteers who has the honor of joining 96 female high school seniors July 24-31 in Washington, D.C., for the 74th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation.

Riggle was selected as the ALA Girls Nation Committee Chairman because of her exemplary service to her community and the American Legion Auxiliary.

The program involves mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda a visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony, a community service project, and a tour of the D.C. monuments.

Tyson food stand

benefits food bank



WATERLOO -- On Wednesday, RAGBRAI makes its way though Waterloo. Cyclists will have the opportunity to help fight food insecurity by purchasing a grilled pork sandwich lunch or dinner.