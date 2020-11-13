Metro Briefs

Thanksgiving
grab and go
WATERLOO - Impact Church, 715 W. Fourth St., is hosting a free Thanksgiving grab and go from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday. The menu is chicken, ham, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, dessert, and much more. All are welcome!
Virtual meeting
on road project
WATERLOO - AECOM and the city of Waterloo are conducting a virtual public information meeting to obtain information for the LaPorte/Hess Road reconstruction project and to present initial alternatives that are being considered. This project extends from Shaulis Road to Hawthorne Road in Waterloo.
All interested people are invited to attend this meeting virtually to ask questions or provide comments regarding the proposed project. This will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.The link to the virtual presentation will be posted on the city's website: www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com. For direct questions regarding the project, please call Jamie Knutson at 291-4312.
WPD insignia
designs sought
WATERLOO - The public is invited to submit designs for a new Waterloo Police Department insignia. Each submission should have a combination of the following words: respect, service, vigilance. The design must be unique and conform the shape of the current insignia.
The committee members will score each design and choose the top ranked designs at their Jan. 13 meeting. Artists and designers who have already submitted designs are asked to resubmit their work to insure it is in the contest.
These must be submitted electronically as a JPEG or PNG file no later than Dec. 26 to: contact@waterloo-ia.org. Questions can be sent to the same address.
MercyOne gets
mask donation
WATERLOO - MercyOne Waterloo Foundation has received a more than $6,800 gift for COVID-19 relief efforts. The gift comes from the Waterloo Community Foundation's First Responders Fund and will help provide surgical masks for patients, families, visitors, colleagues, and providers at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Public and private donations and proceeds from T-shirt and watercolor prints by Waterloo artist Michael Broshar, depicting our first responders, generated the funds for this gift to MercyOne.
Mayor assists
East basketball
WATERLOO - The Waterloo East Boy's basketball program reminds the Cedar Valley community and the East Waterloo alumni about Mayor Quentin Hart's community challenge to assist the boys' basketball program with their fundraiser for travel sweat suits.
Waterloo Schools purchased new basketball uniforms for the team, but the players and coaches would like to buy travel sweat suits as well. Mayor Hart kicked off the donations through his Believe Waterloo foundation.
The challenge to make a donation will end Friday, Nov. 20. They are asking for donations of $10, $20, $50 or $100 to match or beat the mayor’s donation.
There are two ways to donate. You can go to the Waterloo Community Foundation website https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/ to the Believe Waterloo section, click on donate and follow the prompts to make a donation. Another way is to mail your donation directly to: East Waterloo Boys’ Basketball Program, 214 High St., Waterloo, 50703. For more information contact Coach Brent Carmichael at carmichaelb@waterlooschools.org or 433-2400.
