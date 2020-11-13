Metro Briefs

The committee members will score each design and choose the top ranked designs at their Jan. 13 meeting. Artists and designers who have already submitted designs are asked to resubmit their work to insure it is in the contest.

These must be submitted electronically as a JPEG or PNG file no later than Dec. 26 to: contact@waterloo-ia.org. Questions can be sent to the same address.

MercyOne gets

mask donation

WATERLOO - MercyOne Waterloo Foundation has received a more than $6,800 gift for COVID-19 relief efforts. The gift comes from the Waterloo Community Foundation's First Responders Fund and will help provide surgical masks for patients, families, visitors, colleagues, and providers at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Public and private donations and proceeds from T-shirt and watercolor prints by Waterloo artist Michael Broshar, depicting our first responders, generated the funds for this gift to MercyOne.

Mayor assists

East basketball

WATERLOO - The Waterloo East Boy's basketball program reminds the Cedar Valley community and the East Waterloo alumni about Mayor Quentin Hart's community challenge to assist the boys' basketball program with their fundraiser for travel sweat suits.