Metro Briefs

A year after the event at Peet Middle School was canceled because of the pandemic, all pancake-and-sausage breakfasts will be delivered directly to customers in their vehicles from 8 a.m. to noon.

Pancakes and sausages will be prepared inside, put in Styrofoam clamshells and distributed to customers waiting in the horseshoe at the east side of the school. No indoor seating will be available.

The cost of the breakfast has been reduced to $5 for adults and free for children 6 and under. No beverages will be served.

Tickets may be purchased from Cedar Falls Lions Club members, at the event or using the Venmo link at www.cedarfallslions.com..

Proceeds from the event support a wide range of community endeavors.

County allows dust control

WATERLOO — Policy allows residents to use approved dust suppressing materials to gravel roads. Residents are responsible for all payments to the contractor. The contractor must be approved. A list of approved contractors and more info is at: http://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/214/Engineer and see “dust control.” There is no charge for the permit. Deadline is April 9. Call 833-3008 if you have any questions.

