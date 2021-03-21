Metro Briefs

Bremer County tests warning sirens
WAVERLY — The outdoor warning tests will be tested at 11 a.m. April 6 throughout Bremer County.
Tests are performed to assure all outdoor warning systems are functioning properly. When a siren sounds on a day other than a test, residents are advised to tune to local broadcast media as soon as possible.
Warning systems are intended to warn citizens outside of their homes. All-hazard radios are encouraged for warnings and information inside the home.
CV Catholic school auction April 10
WATERLOO — The 32nd annual Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Ultimate Auction is set for April 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Tickets are $75 per person and are available for purchase at www.cvcatholic.org/auction. The night features a complimentary social hour, program, dinner, live auction, and a silent auction. You also can support CVCS virtually. Online bidding opens April 2 for silent auction items. Bid at https://one.bidpal.net/cvcs.
In the last 31 years, the auction has raised $2.9 million dollars to benefit Cedar Valley Catholic Schools families.
Contact Sydney Anderson at 232-1411 or sanderson@cvcatholic.org with questions.
Bremer County sets holiday hours
WAVERLY — On Good Friday, April 2, the Bremer County clerk of court will be open from 8-4 p.m., the courthouse will be open from 8-noon, and the convenience center/landfill will be open from 8-noon. On Saturday, April 3, the convenience center/landfill will be closed.
East High names HOF inductees
WATERLOO — Five alumni have been named to the East High School Hall of Fame. These individuals were nominated based on five categories: high school career, service to East High School, career accomplishments, community impact/service, and evidence of a positive character.
The winners are Martin Culpepper Jr., Yvonne Culpepper, Quentin Hart, Tabatha Frizell, and Cora Turner. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, winners will be honored in the fall during a home football game yet to be announced.
CF Lions set pancake breakfast
CEDAR FALLS—You won’t need to leave your vehicle to get your meal at the annual spring Cedar Falls Lions pancake breakfast on Saturday.
A year after the event at Peet Middle School was canceled because of the pandemic, all pancake-and-sausage breakfasts will be delivered directly to customers in their vehicles from 8 a.m. to noon.
Pancakes and sausages will be prepared inside, put in Styrofoam clamshells and distributed to customers waiting in the horseshoe at the east side of the school. No indoor seating will be available.
The cost of the breakfast has been reduced to $5 for adults and free for children 6 and under. No beverages will be served.
Tickets may be purchased from Cedar Falls Lions Club members, at the event or using the Venmo link at www.cedarfallslions.com..
Proceeds from the event support a wide range of community endeavors.
County allows dust control
WATERLOO — Policy allows residents to use approved dust suppressing materials to gravel roads. Residents are responsible for all payments to the contractor. The contractor must be approved. A list of approved contractors and more info is at: http://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/214/Engineer and see “dust control.” There is no charge for the permit. Deadline is April 9. Call 833-3008 if you have any questions.