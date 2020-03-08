Metro Briefs

Suffrage panel meets March 28
WATERLOO — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties will host a brunch and suffrage panel from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the YWCA in Waterloo.
The public may attend. Cost is $12, payable at the door.
A panel discussion will address “Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges,” will focus on the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
Panel members are Michael Blackwell, director emeritus, University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education; Cate Palczewski, UNI communication studies professor; Paul Pate, Iowa secretary of state; and Jayme Renfro, UNI political science assistant professor. Panel chairwoman is Yeshi Abebe, a member of the league board.
To register for brunch and panel, RSVP to Cindy Wells at cjwsews@mchsi.com or call (319) 404-7308.
The league also will nominate one or two teachers for a Harvard Civics workshop Aug. 16-18 at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
To be eligible, teachers (grades 9-12) must teach U.S. history, government or civics and agree to teach at least four democracy cases in their classrooms and conduct one case as a community event with the local league.
Expenses will be paid when teachers reach Cambridge. In cases where local funding for travel is not available, they may apply to the project for these costs.
Teachers who are nominated will submit an essay that addresses why the teacher wants to join the initiative. For more details and to make teacher nominations, contact Gerri at 268-0936 (or geraldine.perreault@gmail.com) by Saturday.
VFW Spring Fling Vendor Fair set
WATERLOO — A Spring Fling Vendor Fair is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St. It is open to the public.
There will be crafts, antiques, baked goods, raffles and more. Proceeds will benefit the Honor Flight and assist local veterans.
Other activities this week include free pool games Wednesday; bingo and snacks from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; and a St. Patrick’s Day party Friday featuring Irish food, with karakoe provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday is games day, and next Sunday’s pepper tournament runs from 2 to 4 p.m. New card players can join.
Cedar Bend adoption, auction events set
WATERLOO — The public can attend the Cedar Bend Humane Society Spring Bark adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at 1166 W. Airline Highway. Adoption fees for cats will be $5; dogs will be $100. Some exceptions may apply. Spay and neuter deposits will apply.
Adoption applications, photos, and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society’s online Auction for Animals Spring Edition will open for bidding from 6 a.m. March 24 until 5 p.m. April 7.
Auction items will be listed on www.CedarBendHumane.org under the Auction tab. All proceeds will help with the medical care of hundreds of animals sheltered and cared for at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Auction items include a five-nights stay at The Mutt Hutt Dog and Cat Boarding; Montage gift certificate; tickets for a Cedar Falls Community Theatre production at Oster Regent Theatre; Trio Salon Spa gift bag; Isle Casino Hotel classic hotel package; Waterloo Center for the Arts summer gift basket; Tail Chaser Lager apparel; handmade gift cards; dog and cat gift baskets and more.
To donate an auction item, call or email Jessica at (319) 232-6887 or CedarBendMarketing@gmail.com.
CV Woodworkers to meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The public and woodworkers at all skill levels may attend. At 7 p.m., a representative from the Waterloo Fire Department will discuss safety, fire protection in the shop, smoke detector, extinguishers, storage of flammables and more. An optional tour of fire headquarters will be offered. For more information, call president Milo Mead, (319) 240-0844.
Vintage Music Festival March 29
WATERLOO — The 23rd annual Vintage Music Festival is from noon to 8 pm. March 29 at Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.
Musical entertainment, food, drink and dancing are planned at the family-friendly event. Area bands donating their time and talent are The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, The Ramblers, Jeanie Uncorked, Vic & Van Switzer of Route 66 and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band.
Food will be available for purchase, and the bar will be open throughout the event. Admission is free, with a suggested free-will donation to help cover expenses.
Fashion show set at St. Vincent’s
WATERLOO — St. Vincent de Paul of Waterloo will present a “Fool’s Folly” fashion show spring fundraiser April 1. The event takes place at Slumberland Furniture Store showroom, 6607 University Ave., in Cedar Falls.
Doors open 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, available online at Eventbrite or at the door.
The show will examine fashion trends through history, explored through news events, celebrities, scientific discoveries and inventions that may have influenced fashion.
