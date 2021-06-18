Metro Briefs

Applications for Section 8 housing
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Housing Authority is accepting applications for the housing voucher program (Section 8).
Applicants for the program and Ridgeway Tower Senior Apartments are encouraged to apply online, if possible. Applications can also be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; or call the office at 233-0201, to request an application by mail.
The links are:
For HCV (Section 8) https://www.waitlistcheck.com/IA1249-3415
- Ridgeway Towers Senior Apartments:
Both links are also available through the Housing Authority’s department page at https://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.
Prairie Parkway garden to expand
CEDAR FALLS — UnityPoint Health and the Cedar Falls Lions Club have partnered to develop plans to expand the garden in the backyard of the UnityPoint Health-Prairie Parkway multi-specialty facility.
A small vegetable garden was established in 2019, planted and managed by the Lions Club as part of its mission to provide resources that help combat diabetes. The garden is being expanded to cover a 1.3-acre parcel that will include more vegetables, a greenhouse, an orchard, a teaching area and pollinator sites to boost honeybee and monarch butterfly populations.
The $12,500 project will add an irrigation system and electricity and is made possible in part by a $6,000 pledge from Lions Club International as a prototype project to help fight diabetes.
Master Gardener Rich Congdon and horticulturalist Ben Rindels, both Lions Club members, are managing the project. UnityPoint Health has provided the land, other start-up and maintenance resources and will offer patients the opportunity to use the garden.
Garden produce will be offered to participants who assist with watering and weeding and other Lions Club volunteers. Some may be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.