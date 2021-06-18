Metro Briefs

A small vegetable garden was established in 2019, planted and managed by the Lions Club as part of its mission to provide resources that help combat diabetes. The garden is being expanded to cover a 1.3-acre parcel that will include more vegetables, a greenhouse, an orchard, a teaching area and pollinator sites to boost honeybee and monarch butterfly populations.

The $12,500 project will add an irrigation system and electricity and is made possible in part by a $6,000 pledge from Lions Club International as a prototype project to help fight diabetes.

Master Gardener Rich Congdon and horticulturalist Ben Rindels, both Lions Club members, are managing the project. UnityPoint Health has provided the land, other start-up and maintenance resources and will offer patients the opportunity to use the garden.

Garden produce will be offered to participants who assist with watering and weeding and other Lions Club volunteers. Some may be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

