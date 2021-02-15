Metro Briefs

Virtual festival
this weekend
CEDAR FALLS - The Patti Pace performance festival will present "Meeting the Movement," an inaugural virtual festival, via zoom Friday and Saturday all day.
The festival serves as a supplement to the those that have taken place face to face for decades. It is focused on the intersection of performance, identity, and social justice to move toward an equitable and anti-racist future.
Attendance is free and open to the public. If you have any questions on how to sign up, please email: pppfvirtual@gmail.com.
County GOP picks
officers Thursday
WATERLOO - Republicans of Black Hawk County will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The agenda will include the election of new officers for the next two-year term.
The meeting will take place at Upper Iowa on 3563 University Ave. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
MercyOne updates
robotic surgeries
WATERLOO - MercyOne surgical teams in Northeast Iowa have upgraded to the latest robotic technology with da Vinci Xi surgical system. The da Vinci system translates your surgeon’s hand movements in real time, bending and rotating instruments while performing the procedure.
With the upgrade, surgeons at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center have access to state-of-the-art technology not found in most hospitals in Iowa.
“We’re only the second hospital in Iowa to have the newest generation of vessel sealing offered by the da Vinci system,” said Dr. Scott Hinze. “This means we’re able to perform our procedures with less bleeding and reduce pain for the patient during recovery.”
Lutheran Services
promotes two
DES MOINES - Lutheran Services in Iowa recently announced two promotions within its statewide mental and behavioral health programming.
Jim Guentherman has been promoted to director of clinical services and Amy Davis has been promoted to statewide manager of clinical services. Guentherman and Davis will oversee all community-based brain, mental health, and therapy services, as well as LSI Behavioral Health Intervention Services and community programs.
Guentherman has been with LSI since 2003. Davis has been with LSI for 18 years.