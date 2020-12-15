Metro Briefs

Waverly post

holds fish fry

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veteran's Post will hold its final fish fry of 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Front door delivery and dine-in hours are from 5:45-7 p.m. at the lower level, and carry out is from 5-7 p.m. Social distancing practiced. Dinner consists of: Cod loin, baked beans, potato salad and cole slaw.

Call 483-9287 to submit your order. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.

CB&T hires

banking officer

WATERLOO - Community Bank & Trust has hired Mary Pabst as a commercial banking officer. She received her bachelor of arts in financial management and real estate from University of Northern Iowa.

CF holiday

schedule set

CEDAR FALLS - City offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.

Residents having Thursday as their garbage day, should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Residents who have Friday as their garbage day should have their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Large item pickup will resume Monday, Dec. 28.