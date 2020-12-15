Metro Briefs

Waverly post
holds fish fry
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Area Veteran's Post will hold its final fish fry of 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Front door delivery and dine-in hours are from 5:45-7 p.m. at the lower level, and carry out is from 5-7 p.m. Social distancing practiced. Dinner consists of: Cod loin, baked beans, potato salad and cole slaw.
Call 483-9287 to submit your order. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
CB&T hires
banking officer
WATERLOO - Community Bank & Trust has hired Mary Pabst as a commercial banking officer. She received her bachelor of arts in financial management and real estate from University of Northern Iowa.
CF holiday
schedule set
CEDAR FALLS - City offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.
Residents having Thursday as their garbage day, should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Residents who have Friday as their garbage day should have their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Large item pickup will resume Monday, Dec. 28.
City offices will be closed Friday, Jan 1. Residents who have their garbage day on Friday should have garbage out by 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Yard waste pick up on Mondays will be done only on a call-in basis only through the end of March. The number to call is 273-8629.
If you have any questions regarding the above schedule, call 273-8629.
Arboretum
seeks input
WATERLOO - The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is looking for input from community members as it begins developing a comprehensive master plan. This is integral in continuing its mission to enhance the quality of life for all individuals through horticulture and to be a public resource.
To provide feedback, please visit: https://www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org/about. Those with questions about the above, should contact Robert Pruitt at: director@cedarvalleyarboretum.org.
