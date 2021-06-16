Metro Briefs

Lutheran Services marks World Refugee Day

WATERLOO — World Refugee Day is Sunday, according to Lutheran Services in Iowa. The organization empowers refugee and immigrants by providing educational classes, family wellness and economic development programming.

Many classes are offered virtually, and a COVID-19 hotline provides interpretation in 15 languages. In addition, LSI provides food security through Global Greens CSA and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Des Moines office.

For more information, go to LSIowa.org/refugee.

LSI has been awarded $10,000 from the Otto Schoitz Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood. The funding will support LSI’s HOPES program, which provides in-home parenting education and resources for families and young children. This service is provided at no cost to Black Hawk County families and is available for parents until their child is 5 years old.

LSB offers SBA loans

REINBECK — Lincoln Savings Bank facilitated over 2,000 loans to small business during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. This put over $126,000,000 back into the state’s economy.