Metro Briefs

Lutheran Services marks World Refugee Day
WATERLOO — World Refugee Day is Sunday, according to Lutheran Services in Iowa. The organization empowers refugee and immigrants by providing educational classes, family wellness and economic development programming.
Many classes are offered virtually, and a COVID-19 hotline provides interpretation in 15 languages. In addition, LSI provides food security through Global Greens CSA and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Des Moines office.
For more information, go to LSIowa.org/refugee.
LSI has been awarded $10,000 from the Otto Schoitz Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood. The funding will support LSI’s HOPES program, which provides in-home parenting education and resources for families and young children. This service is provided at no cost to Black Hawk County families and is available for parents until their child is 5 years old.
LSB offers SBA loans
REINBECK — Lincoln Savings Bank facilitated over 2,000 loans to small business during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. This put over $126,000,000 back into the state’s economy.
Although PPP loans are no longer currently available, LSB continues to offer small businesses SBA loans through the other programs such as the flagship 7(a) program. The 7(a) program does not provide forgivable emergency funding like PPP, but is offering COVID-relief measures through Sept. 30.
Proud Image needs new members
WATERLOO — Proud Image Chorus, the Cedar Valley’s all-male a capella chorus is seeking new members. Men who are interested in singing may learn more about joining the chorus at 7 p.m. June 29 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.
For more details, call Eric Boyd at (319) 504-4645.
KHKE/KUNI Friends to host meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The annual meeting of Friends of KHKE/KUNI will take place at 6 p.m. July 8 at Rudy’s Taco, 2401 Falls Ave., Waterloo.
Business will include election of directors. The meeting is open to all members of Iowa Public Radio.