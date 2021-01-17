Metro Briefs

Invision Architecture adds new intern
WATERLOO—Hannah Hillyard has joined Invision Architecture as an intern architect. Hillyard has her bachelor of architecture degree from Iowa State University.
Law firm names Talsma partner
WATERLOO—Jordan Talsma has been promoted as partner at Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson P.C.
After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2012, he received his J.D. degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2015. Talsma primarily practices in civil ligation, personal injury, worker’s compensation, and family law. He is licensed to practice law in both Iowa and Nebraska.
He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, the Iowa Association of Justice, and is the current Vice President of the Black Hawk County Bar Association.
Rooted Carrot Co-op gets grant
CEDAR FALLS—The startup effort to open a community-owned grocery store serving the greater Cedar Valley was aided by a $25,000 grant.
The grant was issued from the Leighty Fund, a donor advised fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The funds will be used toward the overall goal to raise $2.8 million needed to open the cooperative grocery store, which will focus on healthy, sustainable, and locally-sourced goods and produce.
In September, the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market announced its site at the corner of West Seventh Street and Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls. The co-op will be the main retail establishment on the first floor of a new development just one block south of the downtown Parkade.
More details can be found at www.RootedCarrot.coop.
Proud Image Chorus names new officers
WATERLOO—The Proud Image Chorus, Cedar Valley’s award-winning, all male a cappella group, has continued to meet via Zoom, and when possible, has held outdoor rehearsals and in-person, socially-distanced gatherings, during these unprecedented times.
Installation of officers was recently held via Zoom. Past President Alan Ferden installed the newly elected board members. They are President Steve Klawonn, Music Vice President Dan Bogart, Membership Vice President Eric Boyd, Secretary/Treasurer Craig Holdiman, Communication Vice President Den Craun Jr., board members at large Craig Patterson, Don Lubbert, Dave Hamblin, Tony Dehl, and Jace Hicok.
Past President Jons Olsson was named Barbershopper of the Year for 2020.
Last year’s spring concert, PIZAZZ, was cancelled due to the coronavirus. The chorus hopes to hold a free, outdoor event later this summer and resume its annual shows when it can be done safely. The chorus is under the direction of David Boyd.