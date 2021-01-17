Metro Briefs

Invision Architecture adds new intern

WATERLOO—Hannah Hillyard has joined Invision Architecture as an intern architect. Hillyard has her bachelor of architecture degree from Iowa State University.

Law firm names Talsma partner

WATERLOO—Jordan Talsma has been promoted as partner at Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson P.C.

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2012, he received his J.D. degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2015. Talsma primarily practices in civil ligation, personal injury, worker’s compensation, and family law. He is licensed to practice law in both Iowa and Nebraska.

He is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, the Iowa Association of Justice, and is the current Vice President of the Black Hawk County Bar Association.

Rooted Carrot Co-op gets grant

CEDAR FALLS—The startup effort to open a community-owned grocery store serving the greater Cedar Valley was aided by a $25,000 grant.