Metro Briefs

Zoom presentation set on Smokestacks
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation will hold a “Windows on Waterloo” presentation at 11 a.m. July 11 about Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.
You can join this free monthly Zoom presentation by contacting the foundation at: info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Silos & Smokestacks are celebrating its 25th anniversary and invites the public to stop by its new office at 305 W. Park Ave., across from the public market in downtown.
MercyOne cancer units accredited
WATERLOO — The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted a three year accreditation to both MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center and MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center.
These locations are the only comprehensive, accredited and multidisciplinary cancer and breast centers in the area.
“Accreditation means we provide a standard of care throughout the area that’s similar to what a big city would provide,” said Dr. Vandana Jain, a radiation oncologist at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center. “We are able to provide these highest standards of care, here in Waterloo, so you do not have to travel far from your home.”
Retreat planned for female vets
CEDAR FALLS — Elevate CCBHC will offer a free retreat for female veterans from 12 to 4 p.m. July 18 at Hick’s Place, 6658 Pashby Road.
A variety of indoor and outdoor activities will build camaraderie amongst the veterans in a safe space to share stories and feel they are heard, supported, and validated all while having fun.
To sign up for this event, please call 319-610-0473 or emeier@elevateccbhc.org.