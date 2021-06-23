Metro Briefs

Zoom presentation set on Smokestacks

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation will hold a “Windows on Waterloo” presentation at 11 a.m. July 11 about Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

You can join this free monthly Zoom presentation by contacting the foundation at: info@wloocommunityfoundation.org.

Silos & Smokestacks are celebrating its 25th anniversary and invites the public to stop by its new office at 305 W. Park Ave., across from the public market in downtown.

MercyOne cancer units accredited

WATERLOO — The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted a three year accreditation to both MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center and MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center.

These locations are the only comprehensive, accredited and multidisciplinary cancer and breast centers in the area.