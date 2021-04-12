Metro Briefs

ABCM updating visitor restrictions

HAMPTON — For more than a year, visitor restrictions have been in place throughout our ABCM Corporation locations in Iowa, including 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers and 24 independent and assisted living facilities. Under updated guidance, visitation can be conducted through different means based on a facility’s structure and residents’ needs, such as in dedicated visitation spaces, resident rooms, outdoors, etc. Regardless of how visits are conducted, there are core principles to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Each location has developed a reservation protocol so residents and visitors can schedule and reserve the use of the dedicated visitation areas. This process will also help ensure that someone is available to greet visitors upon arrival and quickly complete the COVID-19 screening process. Please contact the specific location you are looking to visit for their process of reserving a visiting time.

For more information on our numerous Iowa locations, services, and careers with ABCM Corporation, please visit www.abcmcorp.com.

Waterloo water quality report available online

WATERLOO — Residents can view the 2020 annual Drinking Water Quality Report online at http://iowaccr.org/waterloo-waterworks. This report contains important information about the source and water quality of your drinking water. If you would like a paper copy of the report mailed to your home, please call (319) 232-6280.

