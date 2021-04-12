Metro Briefs

CV Woodworkers meet Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet at 7:15 p.m Wednesday in a joint meeting with the Waterloo Technical Society at the Cedar Falls Lifestyle Inn, 5827 University Ave., formerly a Holiday Inn/Clarion Inn.
The program speaker will be Greg Blumberg, manager of Kendrick Forest Products. The subject will be on harvesting wood, the saw mill, producing veneers, using a computer system to sort and grade wood and making cabinets. For more information call Stephen Crouse, (319) 230-3447.
There will not be a regular woodworkers meeting Tuesday.
Oelwein Tree board receives honor
OELWEIN — The Iowa Urban Tree Council announced the Oelwein Tree Board as an Outstanding Community Organization. The award was presented virtually as part of the 30th Annual Urban Forestry Awards ceremony on April 8.
The Oelwein Tree Board has focused on replanting parks and street trees. The board learned more than 70% of the street trees were either ash or maple. Many of the ash have been removed due to infestation of the emerald ash borer and in March 2020, a tornado damaged more than 30 large trees at Red Gate Park and community cemetery. During the last five years, more than 100 community members have been involved with tree planting and care.
ABCM updating visitor restrictions
HAMPTON — For more than a year, visitor restrictions have been in place throughout our ABCM Corporation locations in Iowa, including 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers and 24 independent and assisted living facilities. Under updated guidance, visitation can be conducted through different means based on a facility’s structure and residents’ needs, such as in dedicated visitation spaces, resident rooms, outdoors, etc. Regardless of how visits are conducted, there are core principles to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Each location has developed a reservation protocol so residents and visitors can schedule and reserve the use of the dedicated visitation areas. This process will also help ensure that someone is available to greet visitors upon arrival and quickly complete the COVID-19 screening process. Please contact the specific location you are looking to visit for their process of reserving a visiting time.
Waterloo water quality report available online
WATERLOO — Residents can view the 2020 annual Drinking Water Quality Report online at http://iowaccr.org/waterloo-waterworks. This report contains important information about the source and water quality of your drinking water. If you would like a paper copy of the report mailed to your home, please call (319) 232-6280.