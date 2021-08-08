Metro Briefs

Vesterheim opens Heritage Park
DECORAH — Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, will celebrate completion of Heritage Park on the Vesterheim campus at 1:30 p.m. Aug.21.
Eden Ehm will perform on hardanger fiddle during the dedication ceremony.
Saints Jazz Band performs Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The Saints Jazz band, led by Paul Rider, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Overman Park.
This is the second in a series of five August Ensemble concerts sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.
Other programs will include Musica Ficta Brass and Percussion Ensemble, Sugar Daddy’s Big Band and California Street Sax Quartet.
Conference focuses on women’s finances
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Insurance Division will present a SmartHER Money program and inaugural conference beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.
Women of all ages can learn to understand their finances better and find the best financial paths for their needs.
The five-hour event includes brunch. The event is free but requires registration by Aug. 16 at SmartHER.Iowa.gov.
UnityPoint will require vaccines
DES MOINES — – UnityPoint Health plans to require its more than 33,000 team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health said all employed team members, whether or not they provide direct patient care, are expected to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
Team members who choose not to be vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination.
Team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health system’s practice for other required vaccines. Additionally, while pregnant team members will be strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, a temporary deferral will be available.
Pink Ribbon Run registration open
CEDAR FALLS — Registration is now open for the 15th annual Pink Ribbon Run. The event is Oct. 2, with a virtual option taking place Oct. 2-9. The run is presented by Oakridge RealEstate and GreenState Credit Union.
To register go to beyondpinkteam.org.
The race will begin at the Community Main Street office and end at Cedar River Plaza. Participants can choose to register alone or as a team and opt to participate in person or virtually.
Registration is $30 until Sept. 5 to be guaranteed a T-shirt and early registration discount. Cost increases to $35 after Sept. 5. Community Auto Group sponsorship makes it possible for breast cancer survivors to participate at no cost.
In 2020, the Beyond Pink Team provided more than $77,000 in financial assistance to 85 people living with breast cancer. This year, the weekly average of grant assistance has doubled. So far, in 2021, 83 recipients have already received more than $83,000 funds.
All funds raised by the Pink Ribbon Run go directly to the Beyond Pink TEAM, the only local breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley.
The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.
Impact Church resumes dinners
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will resume community dinners beginning Aug. 17.
The meal is free to the public. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.
Sons of Norway will host picnic
CEDAR FALLS — Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cedar Falls Island Park Boat House for a picnic. Those attending are asked to bring one or two dishes to share, serving spoons and their own table service.