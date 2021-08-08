Metro Briefs

Registration is $30 until Sept. 5 to be guaranteed a T-shirt and early registration discount. Cost increases to $35 after Sept. 5. Community Auto Group sponsorship makes it possible for breast cancer survivors to participate at no cost.

In 2020, the Beyond Pink Team provided more than $77,000 in financial assistance to 85 people living with breast cancer. This year, the weekly average of grant assistance has doubled. So far, in 2021, 83 recipients have already received more than $83,000 funds.

All funds raised by the Pink Ribbon Run go directly to the Beyond Pink TEAM, the only local breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley.

The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.

Impact Church resumes dinners

WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will resume community dinners beginning Aug. 17.

The meal is free to the public. For more information, call the church at (319) 595-1015.

