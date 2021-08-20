Metro Briefs

To schedule an appointment, call (319) 272-5000. Same-day appointments are available. Elwood also offers telehealth appointments.

AAUW plans kickoff party

WATERLOO — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo will have a kickoff party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30, at the Waterloo Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and no reservations are required.

Membership to the AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s, or equivalent degree from a qualified institution.

The club’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.

UNI, Meskwaki plan joint event

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will have a public celebration with the Meskwaki Tribal Council from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the two work to develop a new mission stewardship for UNI.

The event will also acknowledge UNI’s presence on land formerly stewarded by Meskwaki members, along with the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi and other native groups.

World champion fancy dancer Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation will perform at the celebration, which will take place at the courtyard outside the Kamerick Art Building on UNI’s campus.

