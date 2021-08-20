Metro Briefs

Concert set at Overman Park
CEDAR FALLS — The Sugar Daddys Big Band, led by David Smith, will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
This is the fourth of five programs offered in the August Ensembles concert series sponsored by Friends of Cedar Falls Band.
Admission is free.
Odd Fellows host dinner
CEDAR FALLS — The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge will have its monthly Swiss steak and ham dinners from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 19. The dinners are served at 402 W. Second St. Dine-in and carry-out options are available.
‘American Idol’ holds auditions
WATERLOO — “American Idol” will have virtual auditions via Zoom on Wednesday.
To be eligible for an audition you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be born on or between June 2, 1992, and Sept. 15, 2006.
- You must be a legal U.S. resident.
- You cannot have participated in any previous season of American Idol and placed first in the competition.
- You must prove you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show.
To sign up for an audition, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai5abc/welcomeOnsite.html.
MercyOne expands its pediatric care
MercyOne is expanding access to pediatric care. Starting in September, board-certified pediatrician Dr. Kendra Elwood will be in Independence and Jesup four times each month, offering pediatric primary care, including well-child visits, as well as help for families who have children with chronic conditions, such as asthma or ADHD.
Elwood will be at MercyOne Independence Family Medicine, 2004 Enterprise Court S.W., Independence, on the first and third Thursday of each month; and MercyOne Jesup Family Medicine, 1094 220th St., Jesup, on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
To schedule an appointment, call (319) 272-5000. Same-day appointments are available. Elwood also offers telehealth appointments.
AAUW plans kickoff party
WATERLOO — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo will have a kickoff party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30, at the Waterloo Public Library.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and no reservations are required.
Membership to the AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s, or equivalent degree from a qualified institution.
The club’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.
UNI, Meskwaki plan joint event
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will have a public celebration with the Meskwaki Tribal Council from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the two work to develop a new mission stewardship for UNI.
The event will also acknowledge UNI’s presence on land formerly stewarded by Meskwaki members, along with the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi and other native groups.
World champion fancy dancer Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation will perform at the celebration, which will take place at the courtyard outside the Kamerick Art Building on UNI’s campus.