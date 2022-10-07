Metro briefs

Waterloo Schools sets conferences

WATERLOO — Parent/teacher conferences for all buildings in the Waterloo Community Schools will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

School will not be in session Thursday and Friday.

RitterSing Festival set at Wartburg

WAVERLY — Hundreds of tenor and bass singers from across the Midwest will join in a day of singing and voice master classes at the annual RitterSing choir festival at Wartburg College on Saturday.

The festival, designed to energize the singers and their school music programs, draws participants from across the region ranging in age from middle school through adults. Tickets are still available at www.wartburg.edu/festivals for the finale concert, which begins at 5 p.m. It also will be livestreamed on Knight Vision at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.

The members of Kings Return, known for its signature mix of gospel, jazz, soul and classical music, will lead a master class and perform an original arrangement with the RitterSing choir during the finale concert. The quartet’s debut album will feature pop hits like “How Deep Is Your Love” and iconic favorites like “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Joe Osowski, director of choral activities at St. Michael-Albertville High School in Minnesota, will direct the Squire Festival Chorus (seventh through 10th grade). At STMA, Osowski directs five ensembles and the high school musical. He also is the conductor of Bring the Sing, a community singing initiative sponsored by Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

Mathis speaks to Rotary Club

WATERLOO — Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting 2nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Liz Mathis at noon Monday at the Convention Center at the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

Mathis is a state senator who formerly worked as a journalist and nonprofit leader. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate and incumbent in the seat, spoke at the 100-plus member club and answered questions earlier this year.

If planning to attend, RSVP to club president Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com, allowing for a tentative headcount.

Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for pantry volunteers.

The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley is hosting “A Run to Remember” 5K and Fun Run to honor the former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission Executive Director Kevin Dill. The club is looking for people to cover multiple shifts and times. Money raised will be donated to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, Lewy Body Dementia Association and Waterloo’s Veterans Way.

The 415 Walnut Collective is looking for people to help protect a part of Waterloo history. They will be hosting a brunch to talk about the future of the area and need help running it.

Friends of the Family is looking for a general shelter volunteer. Duties include sweeping, mopping and vacuuming.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Wartburg inducts 5 into honor society

WAVERLY — The Wartburg College chapter of the Phi Eta Sigma first-year honor society recently inducted five new members.

Those inducted are Bethany Christians, of Dunkerton; Layne Fober, of Denver; Josette Knutson, of New Hampton; Kylea Neuendort, of La Porte City; and Mckenna Schaufenbuel, of Tripoli.

Students must achieve a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and be in the top 20% of their class by the end of the first year.

Oelwein mobile food pantry ending

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s last mobile food pantry in Oelwein will be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza parking lot at 25 W. Charles St. on Wednesday.

The mobile food pantry program can be found in 14 communities in Northeast Iowa, reaching an average of 115 families each month at each site.

The pantries provide supplemental food assistance to rural communities across Northeast Iowa who may not have consistent access to nutritional food.