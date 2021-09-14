Metro Briefs

Moonlight kayak paddle planned
HAZELTON — A moonlight kayak paddle is planned from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., sponsored by Buchanan County Conservation Board.
A kayak, life vest and instruction will be provided; a naturalist will guide the trip. Cost is $4 per person; minimum age to participate is 10.
Preregistration is required at: www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Sons of Norway to meet this month
CEDAR FALLS — Sons of Norway will gather for a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Cedar Fall’s Women’s Club, 304 Clay St.
Dinner will be served. Reservations required are required by calling 277-2294.
Former architect Don Meyers will discuss how Scandinavian architects influenced American design.
Mindful art is topic of Hartman event
CEDAR FALLS — Evie Waack, certified mindful art facilitator, will present a 2nd Sunday Speakers Series program at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive.
The program is free and limited to 12 registrants. To register, go to www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com. The Friends of Hartman Reserve are providing art materials.
Mindful art is a sensory experience that focuses on the creation of the drawing rather than the end product. Waack will share sketchbooks and stories and demonstrate art-making. After a trail walk, participants will sketch their own mindful art.
The speaker series features topics related to nature. For more information, call 277-2187.
Grow Cedar Valley to host breakfast
WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Waterloo Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St.
The fall program will include briefings on current events by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green and a city of Waverly representative. Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah will also speak.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Sept. 21.
Waterloo Convention Center is a premier sponsor, and ISG, MidWestOne Bank and Waterloo Community Foundation are gold sponsors. For more information or to RSVP, contact events director Bette Wubbena, bette@growcedarvalley.com or 232-1156.