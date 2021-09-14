Metro Briefs

Mindful art is a sensory experience that focuses on the creation of the drawing rather than the end product. Waack will share sketchbooks and stories and demonstrate art-making. After a trail walk, participants will sketch their own mindful art.

The speaker series features topics related to nature. For more information, call 277-2187.

Grow Cedar Valley to host breakfast

WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Waterloo Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St.

The fall program will include briefings on current events by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green and a city of Waverly representative. Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah will also speak.

There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Sept. 21.

Waterloo Convention Center is a premier sponsor, and ISG, MidWestOne Bank and Waterloo Community Foundation are gold sponsors. For more information or to RSVP, contact events director Bette Wubbena, bette@growcedarvalley.com or 232-1156.

