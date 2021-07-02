Metro Briefs

No garbage pickup Monday
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. No garbage routes will be run that day.
Monday and Tuesday routes next week will be picked up Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday garbage routes will be unaffected.
No yard waste will be picked up during the holiday week.
Remote coding camps planned
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is partnering with Promineo Tech, an education service company, to offer part-time computer coding boot camps.
The 18-week front-end coding and back-end coding camps require no experience to enroll. The 26-week data engineering boot camps are geared toward the technically inclined student who is ready to take on the intensive, fast-paced program and learn the skills needed by real-world companies.
Enrollment for August and September cohorts is currently live. To learn more, visitHawkeye Coding Bootcamps (promineotech.com).
Painting program growing at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Waste Reduction Center’s spray technique analysis and research for defense (STAR4D) program was awarded the contract to support the Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension at the United States Air Force Academy. Through this contract, the IWRC will provide STAR4D painter training at 16 military painting facilities across the United States as well as establish four new STAR4D satellite sites to train instructors at depot-level military bases.
With proper training, painters promote environmental friendliness, reduce the amount of paint wasted during application, and limit the time spent in the paint booth. Last year, the STAR4D program saved taxpayers over $500,000.
Myers retires from NEI3A
WATERLOO — After 32 years of service to Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Sally Myers will retire July 9. Myers has helped thousands of people age in place and remain independent with her work as director of the nutrition program.
The public is invited to attend an open house to celebrate her retirement from 1 to 3 p.m. July 9 at the NEI3A Waterloo Regional office at 3840 W. Ninth St. in Waterloo.
West High honors 1991 state champs
WATERLOO — Waterloo West High School will honor the 1991 State Championship baseball team Friday, July 2, during West’s home baseball doubleheader with Linn-Mar High School at West High School.
The team will be honored between games with a brief ceremony celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its 1991 state championship. The first varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games and the ceremony will be live streamed on the Waterloo School’s Facebook page.