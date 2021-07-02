Metro Briefs

Painting program growing at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Waste Reduction Center’s spray technique analysis and research for defense (STAR4D) program was awarded the contract to support the Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension at the United States Air Force Academy. Through this contract, the IWRC will provide STAR4D painter training at 16 military painting facilities across the United States as well as establish four new STAR4D satellite sites to train instructors at depot-level military bases.

With proper training, painters promote environmental friendliness, reduce the amount of paint wasted during application, and limit the time spent in the paint booth. Last year, the STAR4D program saved taxpayers over $500,000.

Myers retires from NEI3A

WATERLOO — After 32 years of service to Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Sally Myers will retire July 9. Myers has helped thousands of people age in place and remain independent with her work as director of the nutrition program.

The public is invited to attend an open house to celebrate her retirement from 1 to 3 p.m. July 9 at the NEI3A Waterloo Regional office at 3840 W. Ninth St. in Waterloo.

West High honors 1991 state champs