Metro Briefs

Local student makes St. Luke’s President’s List
DIKE — Brandi Miller, a second-year student at St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, has made the President’s List for the spring semester.
Miller is pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health. A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Miller’s parents are Byron and Barb Miller of Dike.
DAR presents excellence award
CEDAR FALLS — Susan Card has received the Excellence in Historic Preservation certificate from the Cedar Falls chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
This honor recognizes individuals who have preserved local history including restoration of buildings, collections, significant objects, and other important artifacts.
Card has been recognized for preservation efforts with the Daniel Wild house and Wild Historic District.
Virtual courses set on summer gardens
WATERLOO — The Iowa State University Extension Service and Outreach office will present virtual courses on preserving summer garden bounty. Each course covers different subjects related to how to preserve produce.
Courses are free. To register, go to register https://extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer
Waterloo to host dog show next weekend
WAVERLY — The All Breed Dog Show, presented by the Waterloo Kennel Club, will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 26 and 27 on the Bremer County Fairgrounds, 717 Fifth Ave., SW.
Hundreds of dogs and their owners will participate.
Vaccinated people need not wear masks. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks. Signs will be posted at each ring.
For more information, go to https://www.foytrentdogshows.com/forms/PLs/PL2021/PL_2021_Waterloo.pdf.
Manufacturing open house set
WATERLOO — Guests can tour UNI’s Additive Manufacturing Center where they specialize in additive manufacturing applications and solutions for the metal casting industry.
Tours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Techworks Campus, 360 Westfield Ave.
A food truck will be on site and the public is welcome.