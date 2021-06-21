Metro Briefs

Local student makes St. Luke’s President’s List

DIKE — Brandi Miller, a second-year student at St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, has made the President’s List for the spring semester.

Miller is pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health. A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Miller’s parents are Byron and Barb Miller of Dike.

DAR presents excellence award

CEDAR FALLS — Susan Card has received the Excellence in Historic Preservation certificate from the Cedar Falls chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

This honor recognizes individuals who have preserved local history including restoration of buildings, collections, significant objects, and other important artifacts.

Card has been recognized for preservation efforts with the Daniel Wild house and Wild Historic District.

Virtual courses set on summer gardens

WATERLOO — The Iowa State University Extension Service and Outreach office will present virtual courses on preserving summer garden bounty. Each course covers different subjects related to how to preserve produce.